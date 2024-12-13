Fionna & Cake Season 2: First Photo Brings Back This Fan-Favorite 'Adventure Time' Character (Photo)

A new photo from the production of Fionna and Cake Season 2 teases the return of a fan-favorite Adventure Time character.

Debuting in 2011 in the Adventure Time episode "Wizard Battle," Huntress Wizard became an instant fan favorite through her striking character design alone, despite being a background character with no voice.

It wasn't until the episode "Flute Spell" that she truly gained a following and a voice, provided by Jenny Slate. Her loner personality, powers, and budding relationship with Finn put her over the top for some fans.

Three seasons later, she'd return, with her and Finn becoming a couple in the last season of Adventure Time. Fans were only disappointed that so little time was dedicated to their relationship, but the next season of Fionna and Cake might finally fix that.

Fan-Favorite Adventure Time Character Returns

Storyboard artist Charmaine Verhagen posted a short farewell message to her time on the production of Fionna and Cake Season 2 on Bluesky, "Arrivederci."

She also included a photo of her workstation plaque, which showed production artwork of Fionna, Cake, and, surprisingly, Huntress Wizard.

Charmain Verhagen

Roz Ryan's Cake already leaked that Huntress Wizard would be one of many returning characters in the next season of Fionna and Cake. However, this production artwork suggests that her role in the next season will be bigger than fans expected.

Huntress Wizard's Role in Fionna and Cake

Adventure Time

By the end of Fionna and Cake, Simon Petrikov's character arc reached a resounding conclusion. Simon finally made peace with his lost love, Betty, and let her go figuratively and literally so his return as one of the trio would feel rather redundant.

It'd only be natural that another character like Huntress Wizard would fill the void left by him. It could also be another way of showing how Fionna isn't just a gender-swapped Finn and how her relationship with Huntress Wizard will differ from that of her male counterpart.

However, one interesting aspect of the production artwork is that Fionna is wearing Huntress Wizard's cloak. If Huntress Wizard is letting Fionna wear it, the two could become rather close throughout the next season.

Huntress Wizard will be even happier when Jenny Slate is finally confirmed to return and avoid another Kumail Nanjiani situation and her being recast.

Fionna and Cake Season 2 is expected to be released on Max in late 2025 or early 2026.