Adventure Time Showrunner Reveals If Finn & Jake Will Return In 2023 Spin-off

Fionna & Cake showrunner Adam Muto confirmed what fans expected about a potential Jake and Finn sighting in the Adventure Time spin-off series.

The upcoming spin-off is confirmed to be a multiverse story that is set to focus on the titular characters, Fionna the Human and Cake the Cat, which are alternate versions of Finn and Jake from Adventure Time.

Max already confirmed that Fionna & Cake will consist of ten half-hour episodes, and it will premiere on the streaming service on August 31.

Will Finn & Jake Appear in the Adventure Time Spin-Off?

Cartoon Network

In an interview with Inverse during a San Diego Comic-Con press event in July 2023, Adventure Time and Fionna & Cake showrunner Adam Muto addressed the possibility of seeing Finn and Jake in the spin-off series.

Muto confirmed that the show will provide a quick look at the duo while noting that "it didn't make sense to not show them at all:"

“We do still kind of show a snapshot of them where they're at because it didn't make sense to not show them at all."

The showrunner then explained that it is important for fans to see the contrast between the two pairs of characters before reiterating that viewers can "expect to see some versions of them:"

"And we also want to see what the contrast is between Finn and Jake and Fionna and Cake's dynamic. So, yeah, expect to see some versions of them.”

Muto also discussed Fionna & Cake's "multiverse element" and how they are "leaning into that" to make the show unique:

“This series is kind of involving a multiverse element to it because Fionna and Cake are from an alternate universe. We’re kind of leaning into that and using the multiverse we've established on the show. So we really want to drive the knife into it and kíll it.”

Check out the full synopsis of the spin-off from Warner Bros. Discovery:

"Fionna and Cake – with the help of the former Ice King, Simon Petrikov - embark on a multiverse-hopping adventure and journey of self-discovery. All the while a powerful new antagonist determined to track them down and erase them from existence, lurks in the shadows."

How Finn & Jake Fit in the Adventure Time Spin-Off (Theory)

It's unclear how Finn and Jake fit in the upcoming spin-off, but the show could mirror Fionna and Cake's initial arrival in Adventure Time.

Fionna and Cake made their debut in Adventure Time Season 3, Episode 9, with the installment showcasing a surprise adventure for the two characters before ultimately revealing that it actually took place within a fan fiction written by the Ice King.

Although Fionna and Cake were clearly not villains then, it's possible that the alternate versions of Finn and Jake that show up in the spin-off are evil fan fiction iterations that the new villain could've made to try and defeat the titular pair.

Doing this would allow viewers to see a (literally) different side of Finn and Jake while still pushing Fionna and Cake into the forefront.

On the flip side, the main versions of Finn and Jake from Adventure Time could ultimately appear in the spin-off, giving fans a sense of nostalgia while potentially helping Fionna and Cake on a random mission.

Fionna & Cake premieres on Max on August 31.