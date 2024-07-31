Fionna and Cake Season 2 Gets Exciting Update: When Will It Release?

Fans have an update from one of the voice cast members on the eventual release of Season 2 of the Adventure Time spin-off, Fionna and Cake.

The first season of Fionna and Cake began production on August 17, 2021 and was released two years later on August 31, 2023. Considering Warner Bros. Discovery's then-and-current habit of canceling animation projects, fans only expected this spin-off to be a one-and-done.

Miraculously, the series was renewed for another season on December 5, 2023, with the expectation that Season 2 of Fionna and Cake would be released on Max in late 2025 or early 2026, based on the production cycle of the last season.

When Will Fionna and Cake Season 2 Release?

Max

Roz Ryan's Cake from Adventure Time and Fionna and Cake revealed on her Instagram stories that she began recording for the next season.

Roz Ryan

Ryan also shared a script she was recording for an episode called "The Crocodile Who Bit a Log."

Roz Ryan

The cover showed a list of the cast for that episode, which included the voice actors attached to them:

Fionna - Madeleine Martin

Cake - Roz Ryan

Huntress Wizard - TBD

Spirit Dream Warrior - Matthew Broderick

Simon - Tom Kenny

Marshall Lee - TBD

Gary - TBD

Finn - Jeremy Shada

Ellis P. - Pendleton Ward

Princess Bubblegum - Hynden Walch

Witch Wizard - TBD

Kheirosiphon - Andy Daly

A few prominent voice actors for characters are listed as TBD despite them already appearing in the last season of Fionna and Cake.

An easy explanation could be that Ryan is recording her lines early so that production can work around the schedules of the missing actors more easily, which doesn't bode well for fans expecting Season 2 to come any sooner.

The initial estimation of a late 2025 or early 2026 release appears to be on track. Still, it's unknown how much the Writers Guild of America strike in 2023 may have affected production, which could mean an even later-than-expected release.

Should Fans Be Worried About More Adventure Time Recasts?

Fans, including Eternals' Kumail Nanjiani, were devastated when he was replaced as the voice of Prismo in Fionna and Cake. So, it makes sense why some are nervous that Jenny Slate, Donald Glover, and Andrew Rannells, who only just last season voiced Huntress, Marshall Lee, and Gary, respectively, haven't seemingly been called back yet.

However, Nanjiani's recasting wasn't a deliberate change but rather caused by miscommunication between production and Nanjiani's representative. This is something that showrunner Adam Muto will likely want to avoid happening again.

Also, seeing as Matthew Broderick is being brought back to play the Spirit Dream Warrior, a character he hasn't voiced since 2016, any future recasts in Season 2 are likely to be caused by scheduling issues, which one would imagine the production will graciously work around.

Fionna and Cake is expected to be released on Max in late 2025 or early 2026.

