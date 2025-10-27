Speaking exclusively with The Direct at New York Comic-Con (NYCC) 2025, Adventure Time: Fionna and Cake executive producer and showrunner Adam Muto shared that "there's always a chance" for a Season 3 of the spin-off series. He clarified that nothing is official, explaining that if it were to happen, it would be "down the road ... so it's too early to say for sure." But it is promising for fans of the series to know that more could be coming.

In the meantime, there is much to get excited about with the currently releasing Season 2, and Muto had a lot to tease. He shared his excitement for "how strange some of them [the episodes] get," and for how jam-packed episode six (and seven, "sort of, kind of") is, in particular:

"I like how strange some of them get and how many different things we see in episode six (and seven, sort of, kind of), how much ground it covers in those ones, and how many, like, cool designs that the concept artists came up with for that — and a lot of them just go by so fast that it's like, blink-and-you'll-miss-it moments."

The gender-bent spin-off to Adventure Time, Adventure Time: Fionna and Cake, debuted its first episode of Season 2 on October 23, 2025. New episodes are released on HBO Max on Thursdays. The show stars Madeleine Martin, Roz Ryan, and Ashly Burch, all of whom spoke with The Direct at NYCC about the upcoming season.

Adventure Time: Fionna and Cake Cast Talks Season 2

HBO Max

Madeleine Martin, who plays Fionna, shared that while she "would like to say" the most significant upgrade from Season 1 to Season 2 of Adventure Time: Fionna and Cake is her character's "personal growth," she "feel[s] like that's not true."

Still, she did acknowledge her character's growing awareness "that she needs some self-worth:"

"I would like to say Fionna's personal growth. I feel like that's not true. She's struggling, but she's dealing with it. You know what? I think that is, there isn't a- I think she becomes aware that she needs some self-worth."

Martin also teased one particular "really haunting moment in the season finale," saying it "really moved" her after reading it.

Roz Ryan, who voices Cake, added that Season 2 is more grounded than the first in many ways, with more focus on the characters and their relationships with each other than "all these other universes:"

"We're not going to a lot of all these other universes. We're kind of sticking to stories and sticking with people. I mean, Cake even finds a boyfriend."

Meanwhile, Ashly Burch will join the show as Huntress Wizard, a role voiced by Jenny Slate in the original Adventure Time series. She teased that her character "carries a lot of, like, emotional and narrative weight in this season" and that "her relationship with Finn is a big part of it."

Burch explained it was "special" to look at her story with Finn from Huntress Wizard's point of view: