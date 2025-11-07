Fionna and Cake Star Confirms Their Character Is Transgender

Fionna and Cake star Vico Ortiz confirmed Hunter's gender in a post on social media. The Adventure Time spinoff from HBO Max introduced gender-swapped versions of the characters fans know and love from the original series. Aside from the titular characters, one of the intriguing protagonists is Hunter, the gender-swapped human version of Huntress Wizard (Finn's romantic interest in the main Ooo universe).

While his female counterpart is a green-skinned magical being, Hunter is an ordinary human and a park gardener, who is described as a kind soul by his peers. Aside from his fascination with plants, Fionna and Cake Season 2 confirmed another interesting aspect about the beloved character.

At the 19:04 mark of Fionna and Cake Season 2, Episode 3, a drunken Fionna stumbled upon Hunter's cabin, and she accidentally entered when Hunter was changing clothes. Eagle-eyed fans noticed Hunter's top surgery scar, leading viewers to wonder about their sexuality.

The scene led to Fionna almost kissing Hunter, but they didn't want to take advantage of her because they knew she was drunk at the time.

While replying to a fan from BlueSky, Hunter's voice actor, Vico Ortiz, confirmed that their character has top surgery scars, indicating that Hunter is transgender in Fionna and Cake.

For the uninitiated, top surgery is a gender-affirming procedure aimed at reconstructing someone's chest to make it look either masculine or feminine.

While this was already hinted at in Season 1, Ortiz's confirmation that Hunter is transgender is an exciting prospect for Fionna and Cake because the show embraces LGBTQ+ representation that allows other trans people to be seen in a popular animated series.

Developed by Adam Muto, Adventure Time: Fionna and Cake follows the story of the titular alternate versions of Finn and Jake from Adventure Time. Season 2 premiered on HBO Max on October 23, 2025.

Why Hunter Being Trans Matters in Fionna & Cake

Given that Hunter is a transgender character in Fionna & Cake, some have speculated that their female counterpart, the fan-favorite Huntress Wizard from Adventure Time, also has the same gender.

Meanwhile, others claimed that the characters from the spinoff are not necessarily just genderbent versions of their Ooo counterparts. It's possible that further confirmation about Huntress Wizard's sexuality could also be explored in future episodes or seasons of the spinoff. The confirmation about Hunter's sexuality should also put rumors to rest about the character not being trans.

Fionna and Cake's confirmation that Hunter is a transgender character is also a significant milestone for the show because it cements authentic LGBTQ+ representation for the series.