Many fans were left with a sour taste in their mouth after a fellow inmate stabbed Arthur Fleck (Joaquin Phoenix) to death at the end of Joker: Folie à Deux.

There is no hiding from the disdain being held towards Joker 2 by not only critics but fans hoping for another great Joker story after the 2019 predecessor.

The reasons why Joker: Folie à Deux was a disappointment are plentiful, but nothing upset audience members more than the ending.

Why Did Joker Die in Joker 2?

Warner Bros.

In Joker: Folie à Deux, Arthur Fleck dies at the hands of an inmate (played by Connor Storrie) in Arkham State Hospital, marking an anticlimactic conclusion to Phoenix's portrayal of the character.

The inmate, who idolizes Arthur and the Joker persona, kills him in what seems to be a twisted homage to the violent legacy Arthur left behind. This inmate believes he is giving Arthur what he "deserves," referencing Arthur’s own brutal murder of Murray Franklin (Robert De Niro) in the first film.

Despite Arthur's rejection of the Joker moniker, his influence on the deranged individuals of Gotham has already spread like wildfire, and this killing cements his role as a tragic figure who cannot escape the chaos he created in Joker.

Arthur's death also symbolizes the inevitability of his persona living on, even if he tries to distance himself from it, telling the jury previously that "there is no Joker."

Throughout Folie à Deux, Arthur seems to grapple with separating himself from the Joker identity, a figure that has captivated a following of dangerous devotees. Maryanne Stewart (Catherine Keener), Arthur's lawyer also influences Arthur by presenting the jury with her client having a dual personality, which was brought out due to childhood abuse.

The inmate's murderous act in the end reflects how Gotham's disillusioned citizens have embraced the Joker, regardless of Arthur's intentions, transforming the symbol of Joker into something larger than the man himself.

Lady Gaga's Harley "Lee" Quinn character embodies this notion the most obviously, only wanting to be with the Joker, not Arthur. (Read more about Lady Gaga's Joker 2 ending here).

The final moments serve as a chilling reminder that Arthur's violent actions, and his brief embrace of the Joker, have created a ripple effect that will likely continue to haunt Gotham.

Director Todd Phillips uses Arthur's death as a statement against glorifying the violence seen in the original Joker movie. By having an inmate, who admires Arthur's infamous Joker persona, kill him, the film critiques how idolization of violence can spiral out of control.

It suggests that while Arthur may have rejected the Joker, the Joker's impact was irreversible.

His death at the hands of a follower emphasizes how the Joker legacy has taken on a life of its own, potentially paving the way for a new figure to step into the role Arthur initially filled. The inmate lets out a Joker-like laugh after stabbing Arthur and is even seen slicing the corners of his mouth.

The ending reinforces that the Joker is more than just a man—it is a symbol of rebellion and destruction that can easily be passed on to the next unstable figure in line.

Joker: Folie à Deux is now playing in theaters.