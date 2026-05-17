All 9 LEGO Marvel Sets Releasing In the Rest of 2026 - Doctor Doom, Spider-Man & More

Every LEGO Marvel set ready to hit shelves before the year is out has been revealed... and others are rumored to connect to some major MCU projects. As is often the case with toy merchandise, these early releases can tease plot details or character appearances ahead of any official trailers or posters. With Spider-Man: Brand New Day and Avengers: Doomsday both on the horizon, 2026's LEGO slate runs the gamut.

2026 is shaping up to be one of the most exciting years in LEGO history, with major sets dropping across beloved pop culture universes, from Pokémon and Star Wars to K-Pop Demon Hunters and Marvel.

It's also a massive bounce-back year for Marvel Studios, with Spider-Man: Brand New Day and Avengers: Doomsday carrying perhaps the highest global box office potential of any films releasing this year.

And while LEGO Star Wars remains the king of the two brands, with over a dozen new sets on the way, Marvel is far from an afterthought, especially in a year with the MCU's biggest brands releasing movies.

With that in mind, here's every confirmed and rumored Marvel LEGO set expected to drop over the next seven months.

9 LEGO Marvel Sets In 2026

S.H.I.E.L.D. Helicarrier

LEGO

One of the most ambitious LEGO Marvel sets ever made, the S.H.I.E.L.D. Helicarrier checks in as the third-most expensive MCU LEGO set of all time at $399.99.

The 3,057-piece build recreates the iconic airborne aircraft carrier first seen in 2012's The Avengers, complete with four massive propellers and the S.H.I.E.L.D. logo stamped across both runways.

LEGO

It comes with six minifigures pulling from the Infinity Saga, including Captain America in his Winter Soldier stealth suit, Hawkeye, Bucky Barnes/Winter Soldier, Agent Phil Coulson, Maria Hill, and Nick Fury. The set is available for pre-order now, with shipments going out on June 1.

Loki vs. Team Iron Man

LEGO

Celebrating more Marvel TV shows than just the MCU, the Loki vs. Team Iron Man set is tied to the Iron Man and His Awesome Friends animated series and brings together four colorful minifigures: Iron Man, Iron Hulk, Ironheart, and Loki.

Coming June 1, the 204-piece set includes a jet plane, a pink car, and a large jointed mech, along with fun play features like Iron Man's spinning hologram display and Hulk's elevator arm.

LEGO

Priced at $49.99, it uses large Starter Bricks and comes packaged in separate bags, each containing one model, making it an entry-level Marvel set for kids ages 4 and up.

Spider-Man Hero Figure

LEGO

Tied directly to Spider-Man: Brand New Day, the Spider-Man Hero Figure is a fully articulated, brick-built statue, emulating Peter Parker's new MCU suit, standing over 14.5 inches tall.

With 24 points of articulation, including individually posable fingers, this $99.99, 813-piece set lets fans recreate Tom Holland's web-slinging poses. It comes with a nameplate, detachable web pieces for the large figure, and a bonus Spider-Man minifigure with its own web accessories.

LEGO

Coming June 1, it's one of the more display-focused sets in the Brand New Day wave, landing in a similar category to LEGO's other large hero figure builds.

Spider-Man Prison Transport Chase

LEGO

For $49.99, this set directly recreates a scene teased in the first Brand New Day trailer, confirming it's the Department of Damage Control's (DODC) tank in the film.

The 367-piece build features a rugged six-wheeled DODC vehicle with dual stud shooters, an opening roof hatch, a cockpit, and an on-board prison accessible through a rear hatch.

It comes with four minifigures: Spider-Man with hand-held webs, Tombstone with two stud shooters, Tarantula with spiked hands and feet, and a DODC Guard. All available on its release date of June 1.

LEGO

Both Tombstone and Tarantula appearing in this set confirm their roles in this sequence, as only Spider-Man and Jon Bernthal's Punisher were highlighted with the tank in the trailer.

Spider-Man vs. Hulk Epic Clash

LEGO

Releasing June 1 for $89.99, this is the most story-revealing set of the Brand New Day wave, re-confirming that Mark Ruffalo's Hulk will be making a full, rage-fueled return in the film despite the first trailer only showing Bruce Banner.

The 534-piece set builds a New York City office building where a trigger at the back causes the front wall to blast apart, revealing the Hulk.

It includes Spider-Man, Tarantula, Scorpion, Boomerang, and a Hotdog Vendor minifigure, plus a large Hulk figure.

LEGO

Smaller builds round out the scene, including Spider-Man's web, the hotdog vendor's cart, furniture, and a park area.

The Fantastic Four H.E.R.B.I.E.

LEGO

Alongside H.E.R.B.I.E.'s confirmed return in Avengers: Doomsday with a new design, this 747-piece build stands 9 inches tall and faithfully recreates the lovable robot from The Fantastic Four: First Steps with his signature tape-recorder eyes, which rotate automatically as the head turns.

The cute LEGO display is releasing on August 1 for $74.99.

LEGO

His articulated arms and fingers can hold a coffee mug and a screwdriver, both of which store behind an opening panel in his torso when not in use.

LEGO Marvel Advent Calendar 2026

LEGO

Releasing September 1 for $44.99, the 2026 Marvel Advent Calendar packs 24 holiday gifts into 317 pieces, with a character lineup that reflects the MCU's biggest 2026 players.

The six included minifigures are Spider-Man, Ghost Spider, Iron Man, Captain America, Wolverine in a festive X-Men ugly sweater, and Doctor Doom.

LEGO

The 24 doors reveal a mix of small vehicles, themed accessories, and holiday builds, including a Christmas tree made of Wolverine's green claws, a Captain America snowman, a Dr. Doom helicopter, and a miniature Helicarrier.

Doctor Doom Bust

Disney

No official images have surfaced yet, but the Doctor Doom Bust has been rumored (by Brick Fanatics) to launch in September with 379 pieces, which happens to match the exact piece count of the previously released Iron Spider-Man Bust and Iron Man MK4 Bust.

If it follows the same format, fans can likely expect a display-ready bust of the villain alongside a Doctor Doom minifigure, which would be the character's first LEGO minifig in over a decade.

Marvel

No price has been confirmed, though the comparable bust sets have retailed for around $59.99.

LEGO Avengers Tower

Marvel Studios

Rumored to arrive in October as part of a broader Avengers: Doomsday wave, and with no official price announced yet, the new Avengers Tower set is reported to contain 954 pieces, making it significantly larger than the two previous tower playsets but still nowhere near the scale of the 4,000-plus piece modular version currently on shelves.

LEGO

What remains unclear is whether this set would be a classic MCU legacy set or directly tied to Doomsday. In Thunderbolts*, Val (Julia Louis-Dreyfus) purchased the former Avengers Tower and rebranded it as the Watchtower. But the Doomsday trailer reveals that branding is gone, replaced by a fresh red-and-white Avengers logo on the exterior.