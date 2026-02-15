10 Most Exciting Upcoming LEGO Sets Releasing In 2026

LEGO is coming off an all-star year in 2025 that was headlined by its brand-new Star Wars Death Star, selling for a whopping $1000 with a 9023-piece build to keep fanatic collectors busy for days. There was truly something for everyone, with new sets from Marvel, DC, Star Wars, Pirates of the Caribbean, How to Train Your Dragon, Stranger Things, and even the worlds of Nintendo, featuring a fully buildable Game Boy and a kart-riding Mario.

Sadly, fans of one brand may be disappointed in 2026, as LEGO appears to be continuing its frustrating Batman-centric trend. In some ways, that shouldn't be a surprise, especially since one of the brick brand's biggest offerings of the year is actually coming to consoles and PC with LEGO Batman: The Legacy of the Dark Knight, the latest hilariously epic experience from developer TT Games.

But, for those looking for something more classically LEGO, these 10 new sets are undeniably the most exciting releases confirmed for 2026 so far...

10 Upcoming LEGO Sets to Add to Your Wish List in 2026

77093 Ocarina of Time - The Final Battle



LEGO

Almost 30 years after its 1998 release, The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time is renowned for its influence on modern 3D games. The "Ocarina of Time - The Final Battle" set will allow gamers to relive Link and Zelda's epic face-off with Ganondorf and his terrifying brick-built monstrous form of Ganon.

The $129.99 Legend of Zelda set has clearly been made to appeal to nostalgic fans with its 18+ age rating and 1003-piece count. Collectors can reveal Ganondorf with the push of a button, while they will also enjoy key items from Ocarina of Time, like the Master Sword, the Megaton Hammer, and the Hylian Shield.

Find out how LEGO's new Zelda slogan could inspire the 2027 live-action movie.

11384 Golden Retriever Puppy



LEGO

LEGO has released several adorable cat and dog sets in the past, such as 2024's beloved "Tuxedo Cat" offering. But none have been quite as adorable as this 2102-piece "Golden Retriever Puppy" from the Icons range.

Whether one is looking to recreate their own good boy/girl in LEGO form, remember the good times with a lost loved one, or add some adorable decoration to their home, this posable puppy has something for everyone.

The "Golden Retriever Puppy" has been touted by LEGO for its true-to-life design, customizable appearance, and poseability, all available on February 1 for $139.99.

72153 Venusaur, Charizard, and Blastoise



LEGO

Having generated over $100 billion in revenue, Pokémon is the largest franchise in the world, and it will receive its biggest LEGO offering ever on February 27 with a vibrant, colorful diorama of Venusaur, Charizard, and Blastoise.

Retailing for a whopping $649.99, the Pokémon set joins the top-10 most expensive LEGO sets of all-time, but doesn't quite reach the highs of last year's record-breaking Star Wars build.

The set stands tall at 50 cm (19.7 inches) and 54 cm (21.3 inches) wide, allowing the three iconic Pokémon to be represented in glorious detail, from Charizard's fiery blade to Blastoise's aquatic beauty.

FIFA World Cup™ Official Trophy

LEGO

From Avengers: Doomsday to Grand Theft Auto VI, 2026 is the year of many world-stopping events, but arguably the biggest is the FIFA World Cup. The quadrennial soccer tournament will bring 48 teams to the pitch from June 11 to July 19, with matches taking place across North America.

LEGO collectors can celebrate the occasion starting March 1 with the 2842-piece "FIFA World Cup™ Official Trophy," retailing for $199.99. The set even includes a celebrating player minifigure who emerges from the top of the 1:1 scale replica with his own miniature trophy.

Recent rumors indicated the special World Cup range will also include a soccer ball that opens to reveal a stadium, with diorama sets for four legends of the game - Messi, Ronaldo, Mbappé, and Vinicius Jr. - also coming this year.

75427 Throne Room Duel & A-wing

LEGO

The epic conclusion of Star Wars' original trilogy, which saw Luke Skywalker and Darth Vader come to blows before Emperor Palpatine's defeat, is coming to life in a new 962-piece set, which will ship for $159.99 on March 1.

The Return of the Jedi-inspired set also happens to be one of the greatest interactions of LEGO's new SMART Play features yet, receiving three minifigures, two bricks, and five tags utilizing the high-tech advancement.

Kids and adults alike can use unique controls to thrust Luke Skywalker and Darth Vader into combat, with special sound effects that can also be heard on the A-Wing and turret, for endless fun. Ultimately, the "Throne Room Duel & A-Wing" is more than a display piece; it's an exciting showcase of LEGO's latest tech.

Ewok Village

Lucasfilm

Brick Tap recently leaked that LEGO's upcoming regular Star Wars sets (which don't include Smart Play functionality) will include an Ewok Village, inspired by those found on the forest moon of Endor from Return of the Jedi.

Not much is known about the set, beyond an estimated $180 price tag. Still, it is bound to feature multiple Ewoks and perhaps other players from Episode VI, such as Luke Skywalker, Leia Organa, and Han Solo.

The Ewok Village will make a nice addition to LEGO Star Wars enthusiasts' collections, especially those who picked up the buildable "Wicket the Ewok."

Minas Tirith

Warner Bros.

LEGO's Lord of the Rings is reportedly lining up to beat its massive 6167-piece Rivendell build that included 15 minifigures, with one based on Minas Tirith. The capital city of Gondor, Minas Tirith, is most famously featured in The Return of the King with the movie's epic centerpiece, The Battle of the Pelennor Fields.

The set's rumored 8278-piece count and $600-650 price tag would leave it among the grandest and most expensive brick creations of all time. A leak from Brick Tap described how the "front of the model is a microscale depiction of the full city," allowing dedicated Lord of the Rings collectors to enjoy its grandeur.

Collectors will reportedly receive minifigures for Gandalf the White, King Aragorn, Pippin, Denethor, Faramir, Shadowfax, and four Gondor soldiers when the historic Lord of the Rings release comes on June 1.

K-Pop Demon Hunters

Netflix

LEGO and Netflix have teamed up before to offer sets for their biggest shows, like Stranger Things and Wednesday, and, according to Brick Tap, they will reunite for an offering based on their most-streamed movie ever, K-Pop Demon Hunters.

Following the news that K-Pop Demon Hunters 2 will hit Netflix in 2029, LEGO is said to be preparing new sets based on the beloved animated musical that will include the moderately more realistic minidoll-style figures that have been used in the Friends and Disney Princess ranges.

Olivia Rodrigo

Olivia Rodrigo

LEGO has developed sets for iconic musicians in the past, including The Beatles' "Yellow Submarine," Elvis Presley's "The King" artwork, and a recreation of BTS's "Dynamite" music video.

Still, many were confused when rumors spread that the "good 4 u," "drivers license," and "vampire" singer Olivia Rodrigo is getting her own LEGO set. It's unclear what form this could take, but LEGO could be testing the waters for a popstar range that would add the likes of Taylor Swift and Sabrina Carpenter.

As one of the most popular musicians in the world right now, with three number-one singles on the Billboard Hot 100, there's no denying Rodrigo's popularity, and countless fans would be queuing up for her LEGO set.

Monet Art Piece

Claude Monet

Water Lilies was a series of paintings from the French Impressionist Claude Monet that depicted his flower garden in his home in Giverny. One of these paintings is rumored to be next up for the LEGO Art range with a 3179-piece set, launching with a limited release in March before wider availability comes in May.

This comes after a version of Claude Monet's Water Lilies received 10,000 supporters in the LEGO Ideas program. The design from Larry_land1 was posted on October 15, 2025, and will now, due to its impressive count of supporters, go before the LEGO Review Board later this year.

Sadly, the rumored Monet appears unrelated to the version from Larry_land1, who responded to the leak, saying they are "excited to see what LEGO has in store for us," hoping that it brings "an incredible design to pay homage to one of the most iconic Impressionist paintings in history."