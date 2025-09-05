LEGO Just Unveiled Its Most Expensive Star Wars Set Ever (Photos)

LEGO just revealed its most expensive Star Wars set ever, and it needs to be seen to be believed. Of course, LEGO has been no stranger to pushing the envelope regarding its various offerings. This has especially been the case with its LEGO Star Wars vertical, where the beloved toy company continually offers epic recreations of the galaxy far, far away for fans to ogle over.

However, LEGO is planning on going where no set has gone before with its next Star Wars release, debuting the most expensive Star Wars set in the brand's nearly 100-year history. The new LEGO Death Star will sit at the top of the list as the priciest LEGO Star Wars set ever (read more about the biggest LEGO Star Wars sets here), coming in at a whopping $999.99.

The set was confirmed on the official LEGO website, known as product number 75419.

LEGO

The Death Star set, which will consist of 9,023 pieces, will be released on October 4, 2025. It features a cross-section of the iconic Star Wars battlestation, showing off all its various rooms and residents.

It even comes with a special Tie Fighter and rack for those who pre-order, adding a special incentive baked right into the set for those looking to get their hands on the Death Star as soon as possible.

LEGO

The Death Star includes 38 Minifigures, including special Imperial guards, Stormtroopers, Luke Skywalker, Han Solo, and the menacing Darth Vader.

It marks not only the most expensive LEGO Star Wars set ever, beating out the previous record holder (the Millennium Falcon set released in 2017), but also the most expensive LEGO set across the company's many brands.

LEGO

This new set has drawn criticism from some fans, as longtime collectors grapple with its elevated price. One of the most significant points of contention is that it is a cross-section of the beloved Star Wars locale and not the entire planet-sized space station like some other LEGO Death Star sets have featured.

One commenter on the X expressed disdain for this choice, writing, "IT'S FLAT????," while another openly asked, "Are you telling me they make people pay one grand to get...a slice of the Death Star?" LEGO has yet to comment on these critiques from fans, and the company has given no reasoning for the set's flat nature.

Is the New LEGO Death Star Set Worth $1,000?

LEGO

While a new Death Star LEGO set is exciting, this latest offering from the brick-based brand has not received the best reception.

A LEGO set broaching the $1,000 mark is a significant moment, and for fans to want to shell out such a lofty price, they need to see the value in what is on offer. So far, a large contingent of the LEGO community has made it known that the new Death Star has not done that.

These complaints have been primarily due to the set only featuring a slice of the well-known Star Wars setting. Previously, fans could buy a LEGO Death Star that featured the entire battle station for less than the new cross-section set.

Most of these were full, three-dimensional replicas of the planet-killing super weapon, some of which offered collectors a look at the interior like this new set.

Because of this, fans have taken issue with the $1,000 cost for a slice of the Death Star, when it could have been a more fully featured replica of the Star Wars icon, proving the value of its record-breaking price point. The fact is that LEGO has been getting more expensive for a variety of reasons.

Ultimately, it will be up to the collector whether they see the value in the groundbreaking Death Star set, but one can see why someone would have a problem with its design (especially in these ever-more trying financial times).