LEGO Star Wars Officially Reveals First 3 Sets Releasing In 2026

LEGO Star Wars has officially pulled the curtain back on the first three sets releasing in 2026. 2025 was a banner year for the LEGO Star Wars brand, with several high-profile sets leaving their mark on the brick-based landscape. These included a hulking Republic Juggernaut, Jango Fett's Slave-I ship, and the record-breaking $1000 Death Star model.

The iconic toy brand will pick things up right where it left them with the turn of the calendar, with several sets already confirmed to arrive in 2026. While this reported list has been floating around for weeks at this point, it was previously unclear just in what order fans would get a chance to see these new LEGO Star Wars sets.

LEGO has confirmed the first three LEGO Star Wars sets scheduled for release in 2026, as part of recent website updates. The company's star-faring efforts will kick off with a trio of mini-model-style sets, based on the Republic Venator-Class Attack Cruiser, Imperial AT-AT walker, and the BB-* Astromech Droid.

Each of these three sets is now available for pre-order on the official LEGO website, with an expected release date of January 1, 2026.

2026's LEGO Star Wars offering will continue from there, with word of sets themed after Darth Vader's TIE Advanced, Luke's Red Five X-Wing, The Mandalorian & Grogu's Speeder Bike coming sometime over the next calendar year.

Breaking Down LEGO Star Wars' First Three 2026 Sets

Venator-Class Attack Cruiser

Based on the classic Republic transport cruiser, the new LEGO Venator-Class Attack Cruiser set is the latest addition to the brand's mid-scale LEGO Star Wars Starship Collection.

It offers a scaled-down version of the typically gargantuan Star Wars vehicle that fits perfectly on a shelf, mantle, or desk, and features no minifigures. It is a no-nonsense model made for the Prequels-era fan in every family.

Arriving as a New Year's Day present (set to be released on January 1, 2026), the new Venator set will consist of 643 pieces and will retail for $79.99.

AT-AT

Over the years, LEGO has been no stranger to sets themed after the legendary AT-AT walkers made famous during Episode V's Battle of Hoth.

The new 2026 AT-AT release will be one of the brick-based brand's smallest ever. It is also a new addition to the collectors-focused LEGO Star Wars Starship Collection, providing fans with the perfect desk-sized representation of an AT-AT. It even comes packed with a Snow Speeder (assumed to be piloted by Luke Skywalker), circling its legs just like in the movie.

The new LEGO Star Wars Starship Collection AT-AT will cost $64.99 when it is released on January 1 and is comprised of 525 pieces.

BB-8 Astromech Droid

The last of this new trio of LEGO Star Wars sets is the newly revealed BB-8 Astromech Droid. The lovable Sequels era droid gets the LEGO treatment yet again, although this time, things are a little different.

The new 2026 BB-8 set is part of LEGO's Star Wars Decor lineup, serving more as a furniture-like showpiece than a toy to be played with. This 569-piece model features a fully rotating BB-8 head and body, and can even be opened up to recreate the iconic thumbs-up moment from The Force Awakens.

The new LEGO Decor BB-8 Astromech Droid set is listed at $89.99 and also arrives on January 1, 2026.