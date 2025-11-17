LEGO Star Wars 2026 - 12 Sets Expected to Release Next Year

For decades, Star Wars has been one of LEGO's biggest licenses, and that is not looking to change in 2026. Next year will see the introduction of several exciting new LEGO Star Wars sets, including some modeled after the star-faring franchise's long-awaited return to theaters, The Mandalorian & Grogu.

Of course, all of these sets are merely rumors at this point, with no official word on the LEGO Star Wars 2026 slate, but given the numerous steps it takes to get these products to stores, where there is smoke in the LEGO rumor mill, there is often fire.

Thus far in 2025, fans have seen some pretty spectacular LEGO sets released, including the most expensive in the history of the LEGO Star Wars brand, so hopefully, the brick-based toy giant can keep up the momentum heading into the new year.

Each of these sets originates from known insiders AppleInABox and BrickTap on the LEGOStarWarsLeaks subreddit:

Every Star Wars LEGO Set Rumored for 2026

75421: Darth Vader's TIE Advanced

Lucasfilm

Kicking off the year for the LEGO Star Wars vertical will seemingly be a new set based on Darth Vader's TIE Advanced Starfighter.

As seen in the original trilogy, this ship resembles the iconic TIE Fighter line (which has received its own LEGO sets over the years), although its wings curve inward rather than straight up.

The new TIE Advanced set is said to retail for $69.99 when it hits store shelves in 2026 and will include 473 pieces. I also will reportedly feature a smart brick (allowing for an interactive element to the set of some sort) and several smart minifigures, likely based on characters like Darth Vader and his fleet of Stormtroopers.

75423: Luke's Red Five X-Wing

Lucasfilm

One of the crown jewels of the LEGO Star Wars 2026 lineup will almost surely be the "Luke's Red Five X-Wing" set. The new brick-based model, numbered as set number 75423, will be based on Luke Skywalker's iconic X-Wing ship, which he uses in the original trilogy.

The set will also include a smart brick feature of some sort (potentially allowing for motion-sensor-activated wings) as well as smart minifigures like a leaked model based on Luke's farmboy look from A New Hope (via Reddit).

A specific release date has not been announced for the new X-Wing set, but it will comprise 584 pieces and cost fans $99.99.

75436: The Mandalorian & Grogu's Speeder Bike

Lucasfilm

The Mandalorian and Grogu are primed to buoy LEGO's Star Wars-based efforts in 2026. Given that the pair of Disney+ characters have a movie coming out next May, it would make sense that they and their series are given the spotlight.

One of the few Mando sets coming next year, not connected to the upcoming Mandalorian & Grogu movie, is the "Mandalorian & Grogu's Speeder Bike" set. It is assumed that this set will be modeled after Mando's Outer Rim Class Speeder Bike, which he uses in The Mandalorian TV series on several occasions.

The Speeder Bike set is said to be one of LEGO's smaller 2026 offerings, totalling a more manageable 58 pieces and coming in at $9.99.

75437: Cobb Vanth's Speeder

Lucasfilm

The "Cobb Vanth's Speeder" set (set number 75437) is another Mando-themed LEGO product not centered on the Mandalorian & Grogu movie due out next May.

Instead, this model will draw its inspiration from the speeder bike that Timothy Olyphant's Cobb Vanth can be seen riding in The Mandalorian TV show. This unique Star Wars land cruiser is built using the engine of an old podracer as its chassis, with Olyphant's gunslinger sitting along its side.

The "Cobb Vanth's Speeder" set will cost $34.99 and is made up of 525 pieces.

75440: Hoth AT-AT (18+)

Lucasfilm

Over the years, there have been plenty of LEGO sets based on the iconic Imperial Hoth AT-AT walkers (as seen in The Empire Strikes Back), and 2026 will add yet another to the collection for fans to ogle over.

This new Hoth AT-AT set is described as an 18+ set, typically indicating that it is more of a collector's piece rather than a toy intended for play. Given its use of "Hoth" in the title, it seems likely that this is more of a diorama of the AT-AT scene from Episode V instead of a standalone walker.

The new AT-AT set will run fans $64.99. It is reported to be made up of 525 pieces.

75441: Venator (18+)

Lucasfilm

Another new addition to LEGO's 18+ adult-oriented Star Wars line in 2026 will be the new Venator set.

This new model will allow fans to have their very own LEGO Venator in their home, the massive Star Destroyer precursor ships used during the time of the Galactic Republic and before the fall of the Jedi. Fans will remember these red and cream battleships from several iconic moments in the franchise, including the opening of Revenge of the Sith.

The new Venator set will be 643 pieces and retail for $79.99.

75443: Grogu's Homestead (4+)

Lucasfilm

On the opposite end of the spectrum from LEGO's more collector-oriented 18+ line, its preschool offerings, which it brands as its 4+ sets.

A new addition to this particular LEGO Star Wars vertical in 2026 will be the upcoming "Grogu's Homestead" set. It is unclear exactly what this set will be based on, but it seems highly likely it will take the form of Mando & Grogu's new home on Nevarro as seen at the end of The Mandalorian Season 3.

The "Grogu's Homestead" set will be priced at $19.99 when it is released and will comprise 107 pieces.

75448: Clone Shock Trooper Mech

Lucasfilm

LEGO Star Wars can mean a lot of different things for a lot of different fans. Sometimes you want an authentic recreation of an iconic Star Wars moment, character, or locale; other times, you want to see what the galaxy far, far away would look like if giant mechs were the primary weapon of choice.

The new 'Clone Shock Trooper Mech set' will mark the latest in the mech LEGO line, envisioning the Clone Shock Trooper armor as if it were a massive mech pulled straight out of Pacific Rim.

The "Clone Shock Trooper Mech" set will be made up of 151 total pieces and will cost $14.99.

75449: Siege Of Mandalore Battle Pack

Lucasfilm

Few moments in Star Wars history have been more visually arresting than the Siege of Mandalore (as seen in Star Wars: The Clone Wars). Now, fans will be able to immortalize their love of this iconic Star Wars battle with the new "Siege of Mandalore Battle Pack" set.

As part of LEGO's Battle Pack line, this will be a smaller brick-based offering, providing fans with a selection of smaller characters and vehicles from the beloved story moment, rather than a full-scale diorama.

This particular set will come with a total of 116 pieces, costing $22.99.

75452L BB-8

Lucasfilm

Only a handful of Star Wars characters warrant the kind of adoration of the Sequel Trilogy's BB-8. This lovable beach ball of a droid will take the LEGO spotlight yet again with a new set in 2026.

The new BB-8 seti will be one of the brand's bigger offerings for the year. It will contain a whopping 569 pieces and cost $89.99.

BB-8 has previously had several LEGO sets based on his likeness, but all of these have been retired in the years since their release. This new release will finally give fans of the lovable astromech another chance to add this iconic character to their LEGO collection.

75438: Yoda Bust (18+)

Lucasfilm

Another new addition to a long-standing LEGO Star Wars line in 2026 will be the new "Yoda Bust." This marks the latest newcomer to the Star Wars "Bust" line, being highly detailed collector's pieces modeled after your favorite characters in the galaxy far, far away.

The new "Yoda Bust" set is exactly as it sounds. It will be a from-the-shoulders-up take on Yoda, displayed on a decorative stand meant to sit on your shelf as the centerpiece of your LEGO collection.

This new set will be constructed using 399 pieces and will retail for $49.99.

Mandalorian & Grogu Sets

Lucasfilm

Lastly, on this list is a whole collection of new LEGO sets based around the upcoming The Mandalorian & Gorgu film. The 2026 Star Wars blockbuster marks the franchise's grand return to theaters after more than six years away, and LEGO will be celebrating in style.

Some of the brick-based brand's biggest Star Wars sets of the year will be from its The Mandalorian & Grogu line, including two massive ones that feature 1200 and 930 pieces each.

Specific set details for each of The Mandalorian & Grogu products have not yet been reported. Below is a full list of the new set numbers and any reported information we do have: