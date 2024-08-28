7 New LEGO Marvel Sets Now Expected to Release In 2025

LEGO will unveil seven brand-new sets for fans in 2025 based on stories and characters from the wide world of Marvel.

2024 came with multiple massive brick-based collectible sets, taking inspiration from plenty of real-life sources and multiple characters from the world of movies and comic books.

Marvel was no exception to that thanks to new sets debuting in 2024 that featured classic Avengers like Iron Man, Thor, and Hulk.

7 Marvel LEGO Sets Expected for 2025 Release

Instagram user @brick_clicker shared information on seven new LEGO sets based on Marvel characters that are rumored to be ready for release in January 2025.

These sets have not been officially confirmed by LEGO or Marvel, and there are no images or teases for them yet.

76307 Iron Man Mech vs. Ultron

Marvel Studios

Listed first is the Iron Man Mech vs. Ultron set, although no information is available regarding what will be depicted in this set.

Traditionally, LEGO Mech sets include larger mechanical suits for the character associated with the property, allowing them to enjoy more powerful weaponry. For this Iron Man set, it could be something along the lines of the Hulkbuster armor from Avengers: Age of Ultron or something slightly different.

Opposite him will be the iconic Marvel villain Ultron, who should come in one of his more evolved forms to compete with the Iron Man Mech suit. It could compare to the MCU's more evolved take on the character or even the Infinity Ultron seen in Season 1 of What If...?.

The set will be priced at $14.99 USD.

76308 Spider-Man Mech vs. Anti-Venom

Marvel Comics

The world of Spider-Man will be explored in the Spider-Man Mech vs. Anti-Venom set.

Just like the previously mentioned Iron Man set, the friendly neighborhood web-slinger will get his own Mech suit to up the power factor along with his webs.

It is difficult to predict what exactly the Anti-Venom figure will deliver, although it will look like some form of the classic Venom character known for antagonizing Spider-Man. Most likely, it will be a switched-up take on Venom's black-and-white look with the white being more dominant.

The set will be available for purchase at a $14.99 USD price point.

76309: Spider-Man vs. Venom's Venomised Car

Marvel Comics

Spider-Man and Venom both return to the forefront once again for another set — the Spider-Man vs. Venomized Car set.

This set should include the classic version of Spider-Man fighting against a Venom with an extra tricked-out car.

Fans are expecting some of the Venom symbiote to be draped all over this car or for the car to be made completely out of the symbiote, giving it a terrifying look and feel.

The set is expected to cost $29.99 USD.

76310: Iron Man Car & Black Panther vs. Red Hulk

Marvel Comics

Two major Marvel characters and an iconic villain will join forces for an exciting team-up effort in the Iron Man Car & Black Panther vs. Red Hulk set.

Considering the title, both Black Panther and Red Hulk should be fairly straightforward in their appearances, although the same might not be the case for Iron Man.

This car could either be designed with Iron Man's color scheme or use the metal from his armor. However, it could also be a fancy car akin to the ones Tony classically drives in the MCU.

The set for these three heavyweights will be available for $34.99 USD.

76311: Spider-Verse: Miles Morales vs. The Spot

Sony Pictures

One of the sets that will be easier to pin down is the Spider-Verse: Miles Morales vs. The Spot set, assuming it recreates something from Sony Pictures' Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse.

That film introduced Jason Schwartzman's villainous character, The Spot, as he destabilized the multiverse and forced Shamiek Moore's Miles Morales to jump into action.

This set could depict any of their epic battles from the 2023 animated blockbuster as fans prepare themselves for more of The Spot in the undated Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse.

Miles and his Across the Spider-Verse foe will be available in this set for $39.99 USD.

76313 Buildable Marvel Logo

Marvel

All Marvel fans are familiar with the comic and movie company's classic logo, featuring bold white all-capitalized letters against a bright red background.

Now, LEGO collectors can get their own version of that logo at home in a set dedicated to the iconic image.

It is currently unclear how big this logo will be or how many pieces it will take to make it, but it will unquestionably stand out amidst any comic-inspired collection.

The LEGO logo will be available for purchase for $99.99 USD.

76314 Civil War Airport Battle

Marvel Studios

The Civil War Airport Battle will give fans a chance to recreate one of the MCU's most epic battle sequences from the third act of 2016's Captain America: Civil War.

This battle saw Team Iron Man take on Team Captain America as Steve Rogers hoped to fly to Siberia to stop Baron Zemo from unleashing new supersoldiers. Tony Stark, on the other hand, hoped to stop Team Cap from leaving and place his group under arrest for violating the Sokovia Accords.

This scene gave fans some of the greatest battle moments in MCU history, including Black Widow vs. Hawkeye, the first Giant-Man appearance, and Spider-Man's reference to Episode V: The Empire Strikes Back from Star Wars.

This huge set will be priced at $99.99 USD.

These seven LEGO sets will be available for purchase in January 2025.

Read more about other LEGO news below:

LEGO Releases First-Ever 'Inside Out' Movie Set

11 New LEGO Star Wars Sets Now Expected to Release In 2024

Marvel Studios' First-Ever X-Men LEGO Playset Just Got Revealed (Photos)