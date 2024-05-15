The 10 Best LEGO Sets of 2024 (So Far)

LEGO launched an impressive line-up of buildable sets up to this point in 2024, so here are the best that money can buy so far.

The Danish company had a stellar set of releases last year, bringing back beloved themes like Lord of the Rings and Indiana Jones. 2024 has been no slouch. though, ushering in new themes like LEGO Dune and delivering all-timer sets in existing lines like LEGO Star Wars.

And while there's still a lot to look forward to, particularly on the Marvel front with the prospects of an X-Mansion, LEGO's 2024 output already includes a number of bangers.

The Best LEGO Sets Released in 2024 So Far

From licensed themes to in-house properties like Ninjago, here are the best of the best that LEGO released in 2024.

71819: Dragon Stone Shrine

LEGO

Kicking off the list is Ninjago's Dragon Stone Shrine, a model that rivals the theme's biggest and best sets released to date. The 1,212-piece set features a hyper-detailed statue of the titular mythical creature, with a gorgeous pink cherry blossom wrapping itself around the rocky environment.

The set doesn't skimp on Minifigures either, coming packed with Lloyd, Kai, Nya, Master Wu, Lord Ras, and Euphrasia, the latter of whom makes her first appearance in physical form.

One of the best aspects of this set is its versatility; remove the Figs, and you're still left with a stunning display that could easily fit into LEGO's Botanical Collection line. Fans can pick this one up for $119.99.

10329: Tiny Plants

LEGO

Speaking of botanicals, the line's latest bite-sized models pack quite the punch.

Tiny Plants recreates nine real-life plants from across the globe, including the purple shamrock, the money plant, the flamingo flower, the venus flytrap, the red sundew, the yellow pitcher plant, the giant chalk dudleya, the prickly pear, and the pincushion cactus.

The set makes exceptional use of its 758-piece count, incorporating creative part usages like brooms for stems and Minifigure caps for leaves.

The $49.99 set is also perfect for groups; a trio of builders can build three models each using the included instruction booklets.

10327: Dune Atreides Royal Ornithopter

LEGO

Originally announced last year for a retail price of $164.99, Dune Atreides Royal Ornithopter captures the iconic spacecraft in 2021's Dune and this year's Dune: Part Two. The 1,369-piece set replicates the ship's elegant length and gargantuan wingspan and includes almost every key character from the first movie.

Paul Atreides, Chani, Lady Jessica, Leto Atreides, Gurney Halleck, Duncan Idaho, and Dr. Liet Kynes are all there, with Baron Harkonnen getting special treatment in the form of a custom cloth piece and a transparent stand to allow him to ominously hover about.

Perhaps the only downside of the set is the use of unsightly red pins that clash with the rest of the set's color scheme, though this is an easy enough replacement by acquiring the correctly colored parts separately.

80113: Family Reunion Celebration

LEGO

LEGO's Lunar New Year sets are always a treat to look forward to, and 2024's selection is no different. In addition to the majestic Auspicious Dragon, which is a downright beaut in its own right, LEGO released the Family Reunion Celebration.

Coming in at $129.99 for a whopping 1,823 pieces, the set acts as a spiritual successor to a previous seasonal set, Chinese New Year's Eve Dinner, by bringing the family in that model to a whole new locale.

The new set focuses on a family dinner out to commemorate the festivities, packed with pieces of food and even a karaoke machine.

42639: Andrea's Modern Mansion

LEGO

The LEGO Friends line has seen quite the glow-up over the past few waves, with impressive buildings and locations across the board. Andrea's Modern Mansion continues that trend, providing fans with a stylish, colorful home to live out their Malibu dreams (Tony Stark vibes, anyone?).

The interior is also brimming with detail, including a pool, a jacuzzi, a whole host of rooms, and a rooftop terrace.

At $199.99, it's a pretty steep purchase, but the 10 included mini-dolls, bright-teal sports car, and 2,275 included pieces more than make up for it.

75382: TIE Interceptor

LEGO

LEGO Star Wars' 2024 entry in the Ultimate Collector Series (UCS) line didn't disappoint, centering around the oft-overlooked TIE Interceptor that debuted in Return of the Jedi.

The craft is notable for being one of the first ships to get the UCS treatment back in 2000, so its remake here is much appreciated. Gone are the angular edges of the cockpit, now featuring a smooth design with a streamlined build for the wings. At $229.99, the Interceptor is also a good deal cheaper than a lot of the other recent UCS releases.

To top it all off, the 1,931-piece set includes a TIE Fighter Pilot and a mouse droid.

71477: The Sandman's Tower

LEGO

Not to be confused with a certain other LEGO Sandman set released in Marvel's winter wave, LEGO Dreamzzz debuted its own build using the moniker. The Sandman's Tower instead borrows from the character from myth, capturing the titular figure's stomping grounds with 723 pieces.

The $89.99 set crafts a wholly unique tower fitted with clock gears, blue trees, and a gold spire, rounded out by reams of falling sand. The creativity doesn't stop there, as the set features a slew of incredibly detailed Minifigures.

Dreamzzz might be one of the most underrated LEGO themes, and this set is just one of many that prove it.

76271: Batman: The Animated Series Gotham City

LEGO

Despite the DC line pushing Batman harder than two 2x4 LEGO plates inextricably stuck together, the company has never made any sets focused on the widely popular Batman: The Animated Series. That is, until now.

Batman: The Animated Series Gotham City captures the titular home of the Dark Knight in impeccable detail with its 4,210 pieces, hiding a plethora of Easter eggs from episodes of the show and the wider Caped Crusader mythos.

Dotted around the model between the imposing buildings and ominous red sky are a plethora of heroes and villains to find, from mainstays like Robin and Two-Face to D-listers like Condiment King and the Ventriloquist. The attention to detail is staggering, which doesn't stop with the Minifigures of Batman, Joker, Harley Quinn, and Catwoman, which also included in the $299.99 set.

10341: NASA Artemis Space Launch System

LEGO

With the retirement of the incredible NASA Apollo Saturn V in 2022, space fans were left without a flagship rocket model to sink their teeth into. Luckily, 2024 brought a brand-new craft to store shelves, and it's quite the looker.

NASA's Artemis Space Launch System captures the mighty Artemis I rocket, which first took to the stars on November 16, 2022. Unlike the Saturn V, the Artemis I set comes included with the original launchpad from the Kennedy Space Center.

Rounding out at 3,601 pieces for $259.99, the model manages to capture the sheer scale of the rocket beautifully as it dwarfs the also-packed-in miniature Orion capsule.

21348: Dungeons & Dragons: Red Dragon's Tale

LEGO

Closing out the list is a brand new IP in LEGO's portfolio: Dungeons & Dragons (D&D). Red Dragon's Tale captures all the best bits of the massively popular role-playing game, from recognizable creatures like the owlbear and gelatinous cube to fantasy locales like a tavern and castle battlement.

This love for the lore and world of D&D extends to the Minifigures, which represent several races and classes. Fans are even given extra customizability, with additional heads included to change the gender of each figure to a player's liking.

Even when assessing the model completely detached from the D&D license, the 3,745-piece set still manages to be a cracking build to look at.

Not only that, but Red Dragon's Tale also doubles as a Dungeons and Dragons campaign ready to be played, which can be downloaded for free online to get the most out of the set.

Fans can pick this up for $359.99 and use the building process to ponder whether we will get a sequel to Honor Among Thieves after all.

