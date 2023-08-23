LEGO Ninjago: 10 Biggest Sets Ever Released

Introduced in 2011, LEGO Ninjago has been one of the company’s most popular product lines and has come to encompass some rather large models.

LEGO Ninjago began as one of the toymaker’s stabs at an original, non-licensed toy line. For more than a decade, sales have been stellar for the ninjitsu-themed building sets.

LEGO even managed to parlay that success into a Ninjago multimedia franchise. In addition to the toys, an animated series that has run for over 200 episodes and a theatrically released feature film (aptly titled The LEGO Ninjago Movie) have also debuted since Ninjago’s launch in the early 2010s.

The Largest LEGO Ninjago Sets Ever Produced

This list of the biggest-ever LEGO Ninjago models has been ranked by their total number of pieces and was ordered from lowest piece count to highest.

10.) 70617: Temple of the Ultimate Ultimate Weapon

Based on the 2017 LEGO Ninjago Movie, this tie-in set, The Temple of the Ultimate Ultimate Weapon, was priced at $99.99. The model included a variety of traps for one’s Minifigures to spring and even a dungeon with a hidden entrance. As for the Temple’s total piece count, it comes in at 1403.

9.) 70655: Dragon Pit

A mainline Ninjago set, this 2018 offering is packed with a variety of Minifigs and even a brick-built Earth Dragon. In addition to its 1660 pieces, the Dragon Pit is also compatible with LEGO’s augmented reality app, AR Playgrounds. The original retail price for the model was $129.99

8.) 71797: Destiny’s Bounty - Race Against Time

Based upon the LEGO Ninjago Dragons Rising animated show, the 2023 Destiny’s Bounty - Race Against Time set faithfully recreates the airship seen in the TV series. Some of its 1739 pieces are even used to form a poseable elemental dragon figure. This model is currently in-stock at many retailers for $159.99.

7.) 71705: Destiny’s Bounty

Another model of Destiny’s Bounty, the ninjas’ floating HQ, clocks in at 1781 pieces and comes with a plethora of Minifigures to man the ship’s controls. Retailing for $129.99 and originally released in 2020, this Destiny’s Bounty model is a fun option for fans of the Ninjago franchise.

6.) 70751: Temple of Airjitzu

Within Ninjago’s storyline, the Temple of Airjitzu is said to be haunted by the ghosts of an insane master and his students. But that doesn’t mean that kids and collectors alike can have hours of enjoyment assembling the 2015 set. With regards to its cost, the price tag reads $199.99 for a total of 2028 pieces.

5.) 70618: Destiny’s Bounty

Yet another Destiny’s Bounty model, this time based upon the version from the 2017 movie. It features multiple weapons and Minifigs as part of its 2295-piece count. The ship features ornate detailing and a three-sail construction. Seems like a decent bang for one’s buck at $159.99.

4.) 70657: NINJAGO City Docks

Boasting a modular design so that builders can have an easier time playing with the finished piece, the Ninjago City Docks model from 2018 paints a picture of a bustling seaport district. A whopping 13 Minifigs are in the box as well as brick-built water using translucent blue parts. Cost-wise, fans were looking at paying $229.99 for 3553 pieces.

3.) 70620: NINJAGO City

Another movie tie-in set, the 2017 Ninjago City model would surely be the centerpiece to any collector’s setup. It measures over two feet tall when completed and there’s no shortage of Minifigures either, with 16 included. 4867 pieces are used to construct Ninjago City, and when it was introduced, it retailed for $299.99.

2.) 71741: NINJAGO City Gardens

At 5685 total pieces, including 19 Minifigs, the multi-level Ninjago City Gardens set is chock full of fun. Containing detailed architecture and multiple play areas, the model’s $349.99 price definitely reflected its large size when it was released in 2021.

1.) 71799: NINJAGO City Markets

This behemoth LEGO model, the Ninjago City Gardens stands as the biggest set in the line at a staggering 6163 pieces. Still currently on the market, having been introduced in 2023, the Gardens retail for $369.99. Far from the most expensive LEGO set, it’s still the costliest item in the overall Ninjago line.