The 20 Most Expensive LEGO Sets of All Time

LEGO, having been around for over 90 years, has produced buildable models big and small, with some of its more elaborate creations commanding hefty price tags.

Based in Billund, Denmark, LEGO has a simple mission statement: “To inspire and develop the builders of tomorrow.” '

Indeed, the venerable toy company has introduced some fabulous models over the years, especially within the last couple of decades when it began to produce items based on IP like Star Wars.

What Are the Most Expensive LEGO Sets?

LEGO can get quite pricey, and generally, the more pieces that are in the box, the higher that price tag will read. Here are the 20 most expensive LEGO models:

20.) 76417: Gringotts Wizarding Bank - Collectors’ Edition

LEGO

Based on the Harry Potter franchise, this 2023 Gringotts Wizarding Bank model retailed for $449.99 USD for a total of 4,803 pieces. This particular set highlights the Gringotts heist seen in Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2, where Harry, Hermoine, and Ron encounter a dragon while searching for the Helga Hufflepuff's Cup horcrux. The overall portrayal of Gringotts Bank has actually been the subject of some significant controversy over concerns of antisemitism.

19.) 75978: Diagon Alley

LEGO

Another model from the Wizarding World showcases the magic-themed storefronts of Diagon Alley. Based on the iconic Harry Potter locale, this magical London neighborhood is where audiences first get introduced to the world of witchcraft and wizardry with all sorts of shops for a magic-user's every need. The colorful set originally cost $449.99 USD when it debuted in 2020. Included are 5,544 individual pieces.

18.) 42115: Lamborghini Sián FKP 37

LEGO

LEGO’s Lamborghini Sián FKP 37, based on the sports car of the same name, raced onto store shelves in 2020 for the price of $449.99 USD. Part of the LEGO Technic sub-line, the Sián features opening doors and intricate detailing made from its 3,696 pieces.

One of the fastest cars ever manufactured, the Lamborghini Sián is worth millions of dollars no matter which way you slice it. Fortunately, its LEGO equivalent is much more affordable.

17.) 42143: Ferrari Daytona SP3

LEGO

With sleek details and an eye-catching cherry red color scheme, the 2022 LEGO Ferrari Daytona SP3 is the one to get for gearheads and car enthusiasts. It retails for $449.99 USD (again, much less than a real Ferrari).

Made up of 3,778 pieces, the Daytona is a pretty spot-on scale replica of the genuine article, as long as one takes into account that it’s made from LEGO bricks and not fiberglass.

16.) 42100: Liebherr R 9800

LEGO

What feels like LEGO’s answer for grown-ups who spent their childhoods digging around in the sandbox with toy trucks, the Liebherr R 9800 is a well-crafted rendition of the construction manufacturer’s heavy-duty mining excavator.

Clocking in at 4,018 pieces and $449.99 USD, this 2019 model can even connect to an app when the building is completed for remote-control fun!

15.) 71043: Hogwarts Castle

LEGO

The home and primary setting for Harry Potter and his friends, this large Hogwarts Castle from LEGO contains several recognizable details from the movies including the Whomping Willow and the Great Hall, and even a Chamber of Secrets with his very own Basilisk. At 6,020 pieces, the model was priced at $469.99 USD. It was originally released in 2018.

14.) 10179: Ultimate Collector’s Millennium Falcon

LEGO

Not the only Millennium Falcon on this list, this 2007 captures Han Solo’s famous smuggling ship in a rather voluminous size. While not as accurate as the 2017 redo, the Ultimate Collector’s Millennium Falcon measures a full 33 inches in length.

One of the biggest LEGO sets ever made at the time of its release at 5,197 pieces, the Falcon retailed for $499.99 USD. Packed in are Minifigures of Han, Chewie, Luke, Leia, and Obi-Wan.

13.) 75159: Death Star

LEGO

It’s not a moon, and it may not actually be a space station, but the LEGO Death Star is basically all that Star Wars fans could want. With multiple play areas and 23 Minifigs, the model is a decent bang for one’s buck at $499.99 USD for 4,016 pieces.

Fun fact: before filming Marvel’s Spider-Man: Homecoming, the producers had Tom Holland and Jacob Batalon construct a LEGO Death Star as a way for the actors to bond. The set in the film, however, was not exactly the same as the 2016 stock version pictured above.

12.) 76405: Hogwarts Express - Collectors’ Edition

LEGO

This 2022 Hogwarts Express model represents the magic train used to ferry the school’s students back and forth from their homes to the Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry. The iconic locomotive comes parked at the mystical Platform 9 3/4 with several LEGO minifigures from across the various Harry Potter eras. It was priced at $499.99 USD for 5,129 pieces; however, Dementors and chocolate frogs are not included.

11.) 10316: The Lord of the Rings: Rivendell

LEGO

The Elven settlement of Rivendell, based on Peter Jackson’s Lord of the Rings (LOTR) and Hobbit movies is in fine LEGO form in its 2023 set. It retails for $499.99 USD and is still available for purchase.

Rivendell comes with all nine members of the Fellowship of the Ring and then some and features all of the iconic elements from Elrond’s tranquil safe haven, like the pedestal for the Shards of Narsil. At 6,167 pieces, this set seems like one that LOTR fans won’t want to miss.

10.) 42131: Cat D11 Bulldozer

LEGO

Another Mining vehicle, the LEGO recreation of Cat’s D11 Bulldozer arrived on the scene in 2021. At a price of $499.99 USD for 3,854 pieces, builders will surely have a field day assembling this model.

This bulldozer ties in with LEGO’s Control+ mobile app, so collectors can drive it around their homes as well as raise and lower the blade. The treads even function like they do on the real thing.

9.) 10276: Colosseum

LEGO

The ancient and staggeringly magnificent Colosseum sits at the heart of Rome in Italy, and the 2020 LEGO version is no slouch either. It comes in at 9,036 pieces and a $549.99 USD price sticker. That may seem pricey, but hey, when in Rome…

This Colosseum has a removable floor that reveals its subterranean structure known as the hypogeum. Overall, LEGO has faithfully recreated the beautiful architecture of this age-old amphitheater.

8.) 76210: Hulkbuster

LEGO

Released in 2023 and still available, the mighty Hulkbuster is also the biggest Marvel LEGO set of all time at 4,049 pieces. This Tony Stark-inspired behemoth has a $549.99 USD asking price.

Modeled after the armor seen in 2015’s Avengers: Age of Ultron, the Hulkbuster also includes a Tony Stark Minifig. Now, where’s the LEGO Hulk so they can fight?

7.) 75331: The Razor Crest

LEGO

LEGO fans can bring this Razor Crest in warm, or they can bring it in cold. Din Djarin’s bounty-hunting starship may have been blown to smithereens in Season 2 of The Mandalorian, but collectors can just build it back up again in plastic brick form.

The Razor Crest has a full interior, plus Minifigures of Din, Grogu, the Mythrol, and Kuiil, and even a brick-build Blurgg. Introduced in 2022, the official LEGO site has labeled this model as “Hard to find,” meaning there’s probably a limited window in which to buy the $599.99 USD, 6,187-piece offering.

6.) 10307: Eiffel Tower

LEGO

Ah, Paris. One can practically smell the croissants when gazing upon this mini replica of the famous French landmark, the Eiffel Tower. This retails at $629.99 USD for a whopping 10,001 pieces.

The 2022 LEGO Eiffel Tower stands almost five feet tall and features tiny, buildable trees and benches on its base.

5.) 10294: Titanic

LEGO

Thought to be unsinkable, the Titanic famously proved to be nothing of the sort. LEGO offered a brick-built version of the famous ocean liner in all of its 9,090-piece glory.

Offered as part of the company’s Icons line, the 2021 set is priced at $679.99 USD and is currently still purchasable.

4.) 42146: Liebherr Crawler Crane LR 13000

Advertised by Liebherr as the most powerful crane in the world, the LEGO version of the Crawler Crane LR 13000 from 2023 packs a sizable punch of its own. Built from 2,883 pieces and standing over 38 inches tall, this crane is fully remote-controlled through the Control+ app.

That’s right, collectors can operate the jib and the winch on this set through their mobile phone for the cool price of $699.99 USD.

3.) 75252: Imperial Star Destroyer

LEGO

Next on the list is one of the key components of the evil Empire’s war machine. If an Imperial Star Destroyer rolled up to one’s system, they were in trouble.

The extremely large (4,784 pieces and 43 inches long) LEGO Star Destroyer set fans back $699.99 USD when it was introduced in 2019. It includes two Imperial Officer Minifigs and even a tiny Tantive IV to display alongside the massive vessel.

2.) 75313: AT-AT

LEGO

Another Imperial Vehicle that signaled a special kind of trouble for the Rebel Alliance, Star Wars fans first caught the AT-AT in The Empire Strikes Back.

The LEGO AT-AT, which is beginning to dry up in terms of its availability according to the toymaker, is priced at $849.99 USD for 6,785 pieces. It was first brought to retail in 2021. The legs and head are also fully articulated to pose the mechanical beasts stomping through the forests of Endor or the frozen wasteland of Hoth.

1.) 75192: Millennium Falcon

LEGO

This is it, the most expensive LEGO set of all time (when factoring in total piece count).

LEGO has made a ton of Millennium Falcons over the years, but none match the level of detail and sheer cool factor of this one. It was introduced in 2017 and is still available, indicating that the company has experienced evergreen success from the 7,541-piece model.

The Falcon certainly made waves when it was brought to market, especially considering that it costs $849.99 USD to bring home.