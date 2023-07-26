Paramount shared an interesting update about a potential sequel to Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves.

Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves earned widespread acclaim from fans and critics. The movie received a 90% critic score and a 93% audience rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

However, despite the high reviews, the movie underperformed at the box office after only earning over $208 million worldwide against its $150 million budget.

Paramount

Speaking with Variety, Paramount Pictures CEO Brian Robbins talked about the chances of seeing a sequel to Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves.

While confirming that a sequel or follow-up to Dungeons & Dragons hasn't yet been abandoned, Robbins admitted that it would only happen if it was produced on a lower budget:

“We’ve got to figure out a way to make it for less.”

In May 2023, Dungeons & Dragons co-writers and co-directors John Francis Daley and Jonathan Goldstein spoke with Polygon to reflect on developing a sequel to the Chris Pine-led movie.

If Dungeons & Dragons 2 ends up happening, Daley shared that he and Goldstein would continue leaning toward the first movie's comedic elements:

“[The response] verified all the things we suspected would hit with audiences, and [a sequel] would allow us to lean into those things.”

Daley continued that there were initial discussions if "the humor would undercut or hurt the stakes" of the movie, but its release "definitely validated" that the comedy worked:

"There was a certain trepidation among all parties when we were gearing up to make this thing, about whether the fact that we lean into the humor would undercut or hurt the stakes of the film. I think [the release] definitely validated what we expected, which was, ‘No, humor would, in fact, help bolster the stakes.’ You have these characters that are relatable and are able to comment on their circumstances in a fun, humorous way. I think this helped bolster the idea that this is the right tone and the right path to be headed down.”

Daley then clarified that they don't have specific plans for a sequel yet, pointing out that it was never their intention "to make a franchise:"

“It was never our intention when we came on board this film to make a franchise. I think that would cloud our ability to focus entirely on the film at hand. The cardinal mistake many studios make is to put the cart before the horse, where they start crafting a cinematic universe before they even make a good single film. So first and foremost for us was getting this right.”

As for Goldstein, he teased what to expect in a potential sequel, such as the Owlbear's comeback and the possibility of seeing "a beholder."

Ultimately, though, Goldstein noted that it would all boil down to "what's the most compelling story to tell:"

“I think probably the owlbear would make a repeat appearance, because that’s certainly a favorite. I think a lot of people on social media were hungry for a beholder, and they probably deserve a beholder if there’s a sequel. But beyond that, it’s all really just gonna come from what’s the most compelling story to tell.”

Daley chimed in, saying that they would "want to see [the] characters level up:"

“I think if we were lucky enough to do another one of these, we would want to see our characters level up."

The director used Chris Pine's Edgin as an example. Given that the character didn't use magic in the first movie, Daley teased that Edgin could have the ability to use spells in the sequel:

“That would be kind of exciting to see.”

Daley also talked about the advantages of doing a sequel, saying that they can "jump into the plot more quickly" since the audience is aware of who the characters are:

“The good thing about a sequel is, you don’t have to spend much screen time introducing [the party]. The audience knows them, and you can jump into the plot more quickly. And obviously, we have great affection for both the actors and the roles that they play. But we’d want to introduce some new figures along the way, and certainly a lot of new monsters.”

The filmmaker ended by saying that they think that a future Dungeons & Dragons project is "absolutely ripe with potential:"

“Now that we’ve finished it, and we’re relying on the fates to decide if this thing is a success, we would absolutely love to continue to tell stories in this world. We think it’s absolutely ripe with potential.”

How Dungeons & Dragons 2 Will Work Under Paramount’s Condition

Paramount Pictures CEO Brian Robbins' comment about a potential Dungeons & Dragons sequel is both promising and understandable.

Despite overwhelmingly positive reception from fans and critics, the fact that the movie didn't perform well at the box office is a major problem for the studio.

Still, the condition that Robbins gave for a sequel to happen is feasible under the right circumstances.

Given that director John Francis Daley already talked about leaning toward the humor aspect and the characters' evolution, a good chunk of the sequel could focus on those factors while also trying to make the story work.

Moreover, the dynamic between the core characters is also one of the key aspects that Dungeons & Dragons 2 will likely maximize, considering that it is one of the strongest assets of the first movie.

Whatever the case, Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves proved that there is more story to tell, and it would be up to the combined efforts of the creatives and the studio to make it a worthwhile return if a sequel ends up happening.

Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves is available for purchase on major digital platforms.