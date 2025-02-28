Dungeons and Dragons Sequel Movie Demand Rises After 'Honor Among Thieves' Hits Netflix

The demand for a Dungeons & Dragons sequel movie has surged following the surprise success of Honor Among Thieves after its recent release on Netflix.

Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves starring Chris Pine, Michelle Rodriguez, Rege-Jean Page, and Hugh Grant was released exclusively in theaters in 2023.

The film follows a group of unlikely heroes led by a bard and a barbarian on a mission to steal a powerful relic, only to face dark forces. The movie arrived on Netflix in the US on February 26, 2025, and fans are already eager for a potential sequel.

Fans Want A Dungeons and Dragons 2

Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves

No streaming service compares to Netflix when it comes to giving films a second life, this time it's Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves turn.

There was a desire for a Dungeons & Dragons 2 after its release, but now it seems a fresh wave of enthusiasm has hit the fantasy heist flick. Originally, the movie struggled to find its footing at the box office, pulling in $208.2 million worldwide against a hefty $150 million budget, a financial disappointment for Paramount that left its sequel prospects uncertain.

Despite its theatrical stumble, a sequel isn't entirely off the table. Its arrival on Netflix has reignited fan interest, with viewers rediscovering its charm, humor, and faithful nod to the beloved tabletop game.

Filmmakers Jonathan Goldstein and John Francis Daley initially crafted the movie as a standalone story, not a franchise starter. Daley told Polygon "it was never [their] intention when [they] came on board this film to make a franchise" and added that "the cardinal mistake many studios make is to put the cart before the horse:"

"It was never our intention when we came on board this film to make a franchise. I think that would cloud our ability to focus entirely on the film at hand. The cardinal mistake many studios make is to put the cart before the horse, where they start crafting a cinematic universe before they even make a good single film. So first and foremost for us was getting this right."

However, Daley also expressed openness to a follow-up, stating that if they were given the green light on a sequel, they "would want to see [their] characters level up:"

"I think if we were lucky enough to do another one of these, we would want to see our characters level up...That would be kind of exciting to see."

Paramount Pictures CEO Brian Robbins echoed this sentiment post-flop, suggesting to Variety a sequel could work with a leaner budget, "We’ve got to figure out a way to make it for less."

Star Chris Pine recently told Popverse that there’s a "really good chance" if Hasbro and Paramount "could figure out a financial way to make it work:"

"Yeah, absolutely. Again, this is inside baseball. The film did fine, but it didn’t do fine enough. That was the breaks in our business. For these films to do well, you have to make a billion, which is a lot. I think there’s a really good chance that we’ll make another one, because I think Hasbro owns the rights to it. I think there’s a good chance, and if they could figure out a financial way to make it work, I think they’ll do it."

However, no concrete plans have materialized as of now, leaving fans hopeful but without firm confirmation.

Meanwhile, the Dungeons & Dragons universe is finding new life on the small screen. Paramount+ greenlit a live-action series with a straight-to-series order in January 2023, only to abandon it in May 2024, possibly influenced by the movie's underperformance, prompting Hasbro to shop a revamped version elsewhere.

More promisingly, a new series from Shawn Levy is now in development at Netflix, as reported by Variety just a few weeks ago. While this show seems poised to expand the franchise, It's likely to stand apart from Honor Among Thieves.

So, while a direct movie sequel remains a distant possibility, Dungeons & Dragons' new home at Netflix could help a future story after Honor Among Thieves.

Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves is streaming now on Netflix.