Avatar 2's Disney+ Viewership Ranking Revealed Following Streaming Debut

After Avatar: The Way of Water made its long-awaited streaming debut on Disney+, a ranking list revealed where it stands in terms of viewership.

Avatar 2 enjoyed one of the longest theatrical runs for any blockbuster in recent memory, ending with the sequel becoming the third-highest-grossing movie in cinematic history.

And while Disney+ doesn't get the opportunity to be the exclusive streaming home for Avatar 2 with Max also in the picture, fans are already flocking to both to watch the movie again on their own home screens.

Avatar 2 Dominating in Disney+ Viewership

Disney+

Whip Media has shared its latest ranking of streaming movie viewership for the weekend of Friday, June 9 through Sunday, June 11 based on data from TV Time, the company's TV and movie tracking app that boasts 26 million global registered users (via The Wrap).

The company revealed that Avatar: The Way of Water was the most-watched movie on streaming from that weekend not just on Disney+, but for every streamer, after debuting on Wednesday, June 7.

Nicolas Cage and Nicholas Hoult's Renfield ranked second on Whip Media's list after it began streaming on Peacock on Friday, June 9.

Renfield also passed up both Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania on Disney+ and Shazam! Fury of the Gods on Max, with Creed III completing the top five after its debut on Amazon Prime Video.

Here is the full list of the top 10 most-streamed films between June 9-11:

Avatar: The Way of Water (Disney+ and Max) Renfield (Peacock) Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania (Disney+) Shazam! Fury of the Gods (Max) Creed III (Prime Video) Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves (Paramount+) Flamin' Hot (Hulu & Disney+) Air (Prime Video) My Fault (Prime Video) Missing (Netflix)

Additionally, the report provided some detailed information on the data for viewership amongst the general audience.

Men and women were split almost evenly at 51.6% and 48.4%, respectively, with the age range being quite varied, too. Viewers aged 24 and under made up 17.1% of the total while 14.5% were 50 or older, with the audience aged 30-34 accounting for 15% of the group.

Will Avatar 2 Continue Succeeding on Streaming?

With Disney adding new material to Avatar 2 on Disney+ that wasn't seen in theaters, it appears that fans are still flocking to see this movie the same way they did during its historic run on the big screen.

The streamer is also doing everything it can to highlight director James Cameron's second Pandoran smash hit, understanding the chance that Avatar 2 has to be a movie that fans watch on the streamer for weeks and months to come.

The Avatar 2 team recently shared how fans of this movie will be able to "see something they’ve never seen before" when it begins streaming, giving many a whole new experience traveling back to the world of Pandora for rewatches.

And with plenty of time now to catch up on both movies with the three planned sequels all facing delays for their release dates, these numbers have a shot at staying fairly consistent for the foreseeable future.

Avatar: The Way of Water is now streaming on Disney+ and Max.