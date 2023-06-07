Disney+ Adds Special New Collection for Avatar 2 Release

Disney just released a new collection on Disney+ for the streaming release of Avatar: The Way of Water.

After becoming the third-highest-grossing film of all time at the box office, James Cameron's Avatar 2 is finally available to stream from the comfort of one's own home.

For those who think the experience might not compare to that of what it offers in a movie theater, worry not. According to the director himself, Cameron, all one needs is a "reasonably large flat-screen TV" and a "decent sound system."

Disney+ Gets A New Avatar Collection

Disney added a brand new collection for the Avatar franchise onto Disney+ that groups together half-a-dozen projects focused on the world of Pandora.

The service tends to put together collections for its biggest franchises in order to draw more attention to them on the platform and make it easier for viewers to find specific characters or properties.

In fact, there are 12 different Marvel Studios collections, with the Ant-Man Collection being most recently added in May. This new one for Avatar makes it the 104th collection on the streamer in the U.S.

The new artwork for Avatar's collection sees Sam Worthington's Jake and Zoe Saldana's Neytiri in the top right, with Sigourney Weaver's Kiri and Bailey Bass' Tsireya.

Of course, the main inclusion of the Disney+ collection is the franchise's first two entries, Avatar and The Way of Water.

Additionally, there are three bonus features that originally came with the digital release of Avatar 2.

The first, titled Building the World of Pandora, takes a deep dive into the production's "years of research" in order to build the film's unique world:

"James Cameron and a team of talented artists combine years of research with their design skills to build the world of Pandora with new characters, creatures, indigenous clans, underwater environments and the take-no-prisoners hard-tech world of the RDA."

Then there's Capturing Pandora, a featurette that explores the movie's performance capture work:

"James Cameron’s approach to performance capture has the cast performing in a volume rigged with infrared cameras to capture their movement, and head rig cameras to capture emotion on their faces with only the boundaries of imagination to limit them."

Thirdly, there's a special feature presentation simply titled Stunts, that goes over just that:

"The Avatar stunt team isn’t just creating breathtaking action, they’re driving the story. From racing underwater on ilus, flying the skies on ikrans, to maneuvering RDA speed boats, the stunt team leaves you breathless and wanting more."

Lastly, there's a special edition of 20/20 called Avatar: The Deep Dive, included amongst the other titles.

Only The Beginning of Avatar

Many weren't sure if The Way of Water was going to perform well, with some believing that the franchise's popularity was already long gone. Given the performance of the sequel, that's clearly not true.

While there are only two movies in this new collection so far, it doesn't seem like James Cameron intends to slow down any time soon. In fact, there could even be as many as three more films in the director's Pandoran odyssey.

First up will be Avatar 3, which is currently aiming for a December 20, 2024, release date. The third entry will feature desert and icy biomes alongside a new fire tribe of Na'Vi.

According to Cameron, fans might even get to see the franchise travel to Earth if Avatar 5 ends up being made.

The Way of Water will be streaming on Disney+ on June 8.