Avatar 2 Streaming Release: Where to Watch Online

Here's where Avatar: The Way of Water can be streamed today in the U.S.

Avatar 2 arrived in December 2022, 13 years after James Cameron's first dive into Pandora in 2009, and became just as much of a record-breaking box office hit as it now stands as the third-highest-grossing movie of all time.

Disney kept fans waiting a while to enjoy the 20th Century blockbuster at home as it continued to win at the box office, but now The Way of Water can be found on digital, Blu-ray, DVD, 4K Ultra HD, and multiple streaming platforms.

Where is Avatar: The Way of Water Streaming Now?

Disney

Avatar: The Way of Water can be found streaming on Disney+ currently in the United States, having made its debut on the service on June 3, a record-breaking 174 days after it came to theaters on December 17.

The Disney+ release drew a massive 2.6 million viewers in its first five days, having already been a record-breaking success in digital sales.

Avatar 2 does not stream exclusively on Disney+ as the Pandoran sequel can also be found streaming on the Warner Bros-owned rival service Max due to a Disney deal to share 20th Century releases.

The Way of Water was recently joined on Max by James Cameron's original Avatar movie on August 17, meaning both movies can be enjoyed on the service.

But as the deal between Disney and Warner Bros. to share 20th Century streaming rights only applied to its releases up until the end of 2022, future entries in the Avatar franchise are expected to skip Max and come only to Disney+.

The Way of Water can be found streaming in a special collection on Disney+, which also includes 2009's Avatar and several bonus features:

Avatar

Avatar: The Way of Water

Avatar: The Way of Water - Building the World of Pandora

Avatar: The Way of Water - Capturing Pandora

Avatar: The Way of Water - Stunts

Avatar: The Deep Dive

Those not subscribed to Max or Disney+ can also purchase The Way of Water on popular digital platforms including Apple TV, Amazon, Google Play, YouTube, Vudu, and more.

So, to recap, both Avatar and Avatar: The Way of Water are streaming now on Disney+ and Max, with extra bonus features to be found on the former as part of its special collection of Pandoran content.