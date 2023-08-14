Avatar 2's Online Release Breaks All-Time Disney Viewership Record

Disney just shared a new viewership record broken by James Cameron's Avatar: The Way of Water.

Avatar 2 is more than familiar with setting new records after its December 2022 debut, coming only behind Avengers: Endgame and the original Avatar as the third-highest-grossing movie in the history of cinema.

Then, it only continued that trend when it became available to stream on both Disney+ and Max, ranking as the most-streamed movie in the world when taking all streaming services into account.

Avatar 2 Continues Breaking Records

Disney

During Disney's Q3 earnings call, the company announced that Avatar: The Way of Water broke the record for the biggest-ever electronic home video release domestically.

"'Avatar: The Way of Water,' which is now the third highest-grossing film of all time, is also on track to be the biggest ever electronic home video release for Disney domestically."

According to The Digital Entertainment Group (DEG) (via The Numbers), Avatar 2 also became the top "watched at home" film during the first four weeks after becoming available for purchase digitally on March 28.

It was only knocked to second place on April 22 by Marvel Studios' Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania once it hit the digital marketplace.

This is especially impressive considering the movie began streaming on Max on June 7, the same day that it debuted on Disney+.

Will Avatar 2 Success Continue for Disney?

James Cameron put himself in an elite class of directors with the success that Avatar 2 has achieved, becoming the only filmmaker in history to have three of the four highest-grossing movies ever made at the same time.

And with epic plans already being put into place for three more sequels for the Pandoran epic, it's becoming clear that he should have a great chance at even more success moving forward.

Most recently, the next three films were all pushed back as Avatar 3 got a new release date of December 19, 2025, with the fifth movie not hitting theaters until the year 2031.

But with viewership numbers being through the roof on Disney+ for Avatar 2 after it and its predecessor grossed a whopping $5.2 billion combined at the box office, even the Pandoran sky might not be the limit for how much success can come.

Avatar: The Way of Water is now streaming on both Disney+ and Max.