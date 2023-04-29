Avatar 2: Disney Celebrates 6 Major Box Office Milestones Set by Sequel

Disney is celebrating six major box office milestones for its highly successful and critically acclaimed movie, Avatar: The Way of Water

To the surprise of some doubters, James Cameron’s long-awaited sequel was a smash hit at the box office. As it currently stands, the movie raked in $2.317 billion worldwide, making it the third highest-grossing film of all time.

It even took seven weeks for the movie to finally get knocked out of the top spot at the box office. In turn, this caused Cameron to become the first director with three movies over $1.5 billion at the worldwide box office.

The film went on to become the eighth sequel to ever receive a Best Picture nomination for The Oscars.

Now, Disney is celebrating the massive success of the franchise at CinemaCon.

Avatar: The Way of Water's Box Office Domination

Disney

At CinemaCon, the incredible success of Avatar: The Way of Water was celebrated and brought to the attention of convention attendees.

As shown by Collider’s Steven Weintraub, a little info card listed various box office achievements that the movie garnered. The studio offered up six distinct points:

The Way of Water is the third highest-grossing film of all time.

is the third highest-grossing film of all time. In 22 international territories, the movie ranks at the top of the list.

In its first weekend of release, the movie made $307.6 million in 52 international territories.

67% of The Way of Water ’s international weekend box office came from 3D/4D/IMAX formats.

’s international weekend box office came from 3D/4D/IMAX formats. Internationally, the project grossed over $20 million a day for 26 consecutive days and $1 million or more for 76 days.

One of the film’s stars, Zoe Saldana, is the first actor to have four movies surpass $2 billion at the global box office. The other three are Avatar, Avengers: Infinity War, and Avengers: Endgame.

Given the success of The Way of Water, it looks like the world will be in for plenty more Avatar in the future.

First up will be a threequel, one which is already mostly filmed and in the post-production process.

Previously, it was confirmed the next installment will introduce a new fire Na’Vi, who might not be as welcoming as the previous group audiences were introduced to. On that same note, James Cameron teased how humans might be portrayed in a more positive light this time around.

Joel David Moore’s Norm may also be getting a larger role for Avatar 3, with the actor having teased that “there’s a fun journey” ahead for the character.

For those who were big fans of the change in scenery, the upcoming sequel also seems to take the stories to fresh locals, like deserts and arctic environments.

The real question is, can Cameron pump out yet another wildly successful box office hit? Only time will tell.

Avatar: The Way of Water is available to buy digitally and physically.