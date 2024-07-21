My Spy: The Eternal City's leading actress, Chloe Coleman, knows where she'd want to take the action in My Spy 3–if Amazon Prime Video greenlights another sequel.

The first film, released in 2020, starred Chloe Coleman and Dave Bautista. The story was relatively local, taking place in the United States, notably in various parts of Illinois.

Its sequel, My Spy: The Eternal City, amped things up by taking the duo international, bringing the spy action to Italy.

Chloe Coleman Reveals Where She Wants to Go With Hypothetical My Spy 3

Prime Video

In an exclusive interview with The Direct's Russ Milheim, My Spy: The Eternal City star Chloe Coleman revealed where she'd love a third movie in the Amazon Studios action franchise to go.

Coleman admitted that she would "love to do another movie," adding that "[she'd] love to go to Japan," specifically "Tokyo:"

"I would love to do another movie. And I'd love to go to Japan. I've always wanted to go to Japan, specifically Tokyo would be so cool. Like a cyberpunk 'My Spy.' It'd be so awesome. It would be so fun."

As for the most recent entry in the series, The Eternal City, the actress shared how she "was definitely more involved with the action in this film" compared to the first movie:

"I think I was definitely more involved with the action in this film in so many ways, like from martial arts and kickboxing and scuba diving and riding like a moped. And the skydiving scenes, definitely Sophie was more into the action, it was so fun."

In these movies, Coleman plays the talented step-daughter of Dave Bautista's skilled spy, JJ.

The actress opened up about how she "love[s] working with Dave because [she] always feel[s] so real with him," adding that she "[hope[s] he'll always be in [her] life:"

"I think I love working with Dave because I always feel so real with him. And I never really feel like I'm acting. I feel like I can just be myself around him. And I think that speaks to who he is as a person. He makes you feel so welcomed. And he's so generous and loving. And I'm grateful to have him in my life because he's a really important person to me. He's always somebody I can talk to. And I think every time I get to see him or work with him, we just get closer. And I hope he'll always be in my life. He's really incredible."

The dynamic between her character, Sophie, and Bautista's JJ was one of her favorite parts of the 2024 sequel:

"Definitely the dynamic between JJ and Sophie, where at the beginning, she's really wanting and yearning for this independence that a lot of teenagers go through. Their dynamic and the full-circle moments that they have where they really come back to each other at the end and remember their love for each other. I think that's my favorite part of the film. It's really what we lead with, and the heart is so important."

At the end of the day, what was most unique about Coleman's time on My Spy: The Eternal City was "just how much fun it is" and getting to film at "amazing locations like Cape Town and Italy:"

"I would say just how much fun it is. We get to be in these amazing locations like Cape Town and Italy. And we're just having the time of our lives making such an enjoyable film where you can really have so much fun watching it. And I think it's important because we had so much fun making it. And I hope that speaks on-screen and translates. I would love to film the second film again. It was so much fun. The people I was with and the experience was just great."

Once audiences finish the movie, Coleman hopes that viewers have "fun" and "enjoyed it" but also see how important family is:

"I hope that they had fun and they enjoyed it. And also to remember who your family is and who the people are that you keep close to you and how important they are. How family over anything and how love really leads this film and how it leads with heart. I hope they have a good time. And they have a ride."

In 2023, Chloe Coleman also starred in Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves as Kira, the daughter of Chris Pine's Edgin. There's been no word on a possible sequel since its debut.

"I would love to do another Dungeons and Dragons," the actress said, adding that she is "so proud of that movie:"

"No, but I would love to do another 'Dungeons and Dragons.' I'm so proud of that movie. And I'm so glad that so many people enjoyed it, if they were a D&D fan or not. And that cast is also incredible. A great example of people I love working with. I would love to do a sequel, I would hope so, it would be so fun."

My Spy: The Eternal City is streaming on Amazon Studios' Prime Video.

