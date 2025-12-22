The Boys Star Spoils Homelander's End Goal In Season 5

The Boys star Karl Urban, who plays Billy Butcher, revealed Homelander's endgame in Season 5, and it is somewhat disturbing. The final season of the Amazon Prime Video original series is raising the stakes after Season 4 ended with the revelation that Homelander and Sister Sage managed to take over the White House, launching their intention for a world-scale takeover.

Billy Butcher's reckless actions contributed to Homelander's victory, and what made it worse is the fact that The Boys team ended up in custody of the villain's forces (with Annie and A-Train, who has a redemption arc in Season 5, the only ones remaining leading the Resistance). As Homelander pulls the strings for the U.S. Government, this spells bad news for the rest of the heroes in the final season.

The Direct was in attendance for The Boys panel at Tokyo Comic-Con 2025 on December 6, where stars Karl Urban and Jack Quaid were present to tease the final season. During the panel, Urban outright spoiled Homelander's endgame in The Boys Season 5, confirming that the villain's goal is "to become a god" and "rule the world:"

Karl Urban: "At the beginning of the season, Homelander's goal is to become a god. He's going to rule the world & the only people that can stop him are Butcher and The Boys."

Urban continued by saying that part of Season 5's story is getting the gang back together. Once that is done, the actor revealed that The Boys will "spend the whole season trying to stop Homelander" before teasing that "nobody is safe:"

Karl Urban: "However, The Boys are in prison. So, first of all, we need to get the gang back together. And then, we spend the whole season trying to stop Homelander. You're in for a crazy, wild, fun ride. Let me tell you, nobody is safe. Nobody. It's going to be fun."

Meanwhile, Jack Quaid was tight-lipped about The Boys Season 5, but he did tease that fans will be "very happy with how it all turns out:"

Jack Quaid: "We can’t give too much away, but I will say I’m very happy with the way everything wraps up. I think Eric Kripke and our writers did an incredible job bringing an end to this amazing story. I think fans will be very, very happy with how it all turns out. I found that [Season 5] is one of my favorite seasons to shoot, and that’s saying something. Oftentimes, that’s the last season, but this one really was incredible."

Quaid, who plays the underdog Hughie in The Boys, continued by saying that he is proud that they made "an incredible season" and there is a lot to look forward to:

Jack Quaid: "I think it’s because I very much took the time to look around and appreciate the people I was working with. It’s not every day that you get to be covered in blood and inside of a Whale, or any of the other weird and incredible stuff that we do in the show. I know I’m never going to be in the position where I’m in a superhero orgy ever again. You know what I mean? I needed to take that in while it lasted. I think we just made an incredible season. I know it’s very vague, but I can’t say anything, or they will kill me. You have a lot to look forward to."

Karl Urban's confirmation that Homelander wants to be a god in The Boys Season 5 isn't surprising, considering his already broken journey in the first four seasons. Still, Homelander's current situation and position of power in the White House make it absolutely possible for him to become one.

Amaon Prime Video

The Boys Season 4, Episode 4 confirmed why Homelander became evil was due to his harsh upbringing and the after effects of lethal experimentations, which transformed him into a narcissistic maniac that fans despised in the Prime Video series. With his goal set on becoming a god, Homelander will do everything in his power to achieve it, even if it means brutally killing everyone hellbent on stopping him.

More so, Urban's comments about "bringing the gang back together" are more complicated than they sound, mainly because of Butcher's reckless act of killing Victoria Neuman in the Season 4 finale, which has massive ramifications because the blame was pinned on The Boys.

The Boys Season 5 is expected to culminate in the Resistance's efforts to prevent Homelander's global takeover, with them doing whatever it takes. The series stars Jack Quaid, Karl Urban, Anthony Starr, Erin Moriarty, Jessie T. Usher, Jensen Ackles, and Karen Fukuhara. The Boys Season 5 is expected to be released on Prime Video sometime in 2026.

Why Homelander's Goal of Becoming a God Proves He's Irredeemable

Amaon Prime Video

The latest revelation about Homelander's true goal of becoming a god in The Boys Season 5 proves that he's far from redemption, making him more dangerous as the season progresses. It also means that it has reached a point of no return and cannot be morally saved anymore.

For Homelander, world domination is the peak of his achievements, and doing so would elevate him in more ways than one by transforming him into a superior figure who knows no bounds. As a potential ruler of mankind, Homelander can do so with an iron fist, cementing the fact that nobody (even Supes) is safe from his reign of terror. The fact that he also has a new superpower (as revealed by the official posters) makes him even more dangerous.

Homelander basically thrives on his god complex, and removing this particular aspect of his life would essentially strip him of his purpose. He has that specific hunger for validation and worship that makes him even more unhinged, proving that he can do whatever he wants when he becomes a god-like figure.

Thankfully, there are strong candidates like Butcher and Soldier Boy (Homelander's father) who can put an end to Homelander's goal, and they need to hurry before the villain's plan of world domination comes to fruition in Season 5.