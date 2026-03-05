The Boys Season 5: The 8 Spoilers Revealed About Homelander, Butcher & More By the Trailers, Interviews & Marketing

As the hype builds up for The Boys Season 5, several spoilers are already out there in the wild, mainly due to various interviews, trailer footage, and the setup from Gen V's Season 2 finale.

The final season of the hit Amazon Prime Video series picks up after the Season 4 finale, where Homelander is in near-total control of the world, while the core group of heroes is either imprisoned or on the run. Given that the stakes are high, it is an all-hands-on-deck situation for the remaining Supes who are on the side of good to prevent Homelander's hostile takeover.

Every Spoiler Revealed So Far in The Boys Season 5

Season 5 is About Wrapping Up Three Main Stories

The Boys Season 5 showrunner Eric Kripke told Variety in October 2025 that the final batch of episodes will resolve three key storylines, namely the rivalry between Butcher vs. Homelander, the love story of Annie (Starlight) and Hughie, and the brother dynamic between Butcher and Hughie:

"I would say we’re trying to land the plane on, really, the primary concerns of 'The Boys,' which are Butcher vs. Homelander; the love story of Hughie and Annie; the fraught big brother/little brother relationship of Butcher and Hughie — all the things that 'The Boys' are about, we’re trying to bring to a conclusion in a surprising and emotional way."

It isn't surprising that these three storylines are front and center in The Boys' final season.

Butcher and Homelander's rivalry has been the show's main conflict since the beginning, and it is expected to all come to a head in one of Season 5's climactic showdowns. Butcher is heading to a fight not empty-handed because he has a much-needed upgrade due to his new powers that manifested in Season 4.

Meanwhile, Hughie Campbell and Annie January's romance is poised to have a meaningful payoff in The Boys Season 5, especially after everything that they went through across four seasons. It will be interesting to see if a happy ending is in the cards for both of them, or if it ends in tragedy if one of them dies.

Lastly, the constant tension and struggle between the mentor-mentee dynamic of Hughie and Butcher could be pushed to the extreme limit in Season 5. Some have theorized that Butcher could sacrifice himself for Hughie during his fight with Homelander to ultimately cement their pseudo-familial bond.

Homelander Can Survive in Space

It's clear that Homelander is already powerful, but he is confirmed to receive a major upgrade after The Boys Season 5's official poster revealed that he can survive in space.

This is a bombshell of a revelation for Homelander, completely changing everything in his impending clash with the Boys. The fact that he can breathe in space means that Homelander can easily flee the planet if he sees that he is on the brink of defeat.

Vought is Rebranding

The Boys Season 5's teaser trailer revealed various in-universe Homelander branding across the United States. At the 1:08 mark, a sign behind Homelander reads "Planet Vought is Levelling up to Planet Homelander," meaning that a rebrand is in the midst for Vought in the final season. Planet Vought is a restaurant chain in The Boys universe.

This rebrand is deeper than fans think because it demonstrates Homelander's full extent of his influence. This isn't a simple refresh to make Homelander look good. Instead, it is a direct authoritarian and egotistical pivot that reflects Homelander's god-complex, making him a ruthless enforcer of the world.

Homelander is Beating Up... Ryan?

The Boys Season 5 teaser trailer revealed that Homelander is beating someone up slowly in the trailer, and it appears that the one he is punching is none other than his biological son, Ryan. This is based on the fact that another shot in the trailer, which has a similar roof design to the shot of Homelander, includes Ryan.

While trailers are usually edited to mislead audiences from finding out spoilers, this revelation actually makes sense because Homelander seems to be heartbroken that he is slowly killing his own son. Others have speculated that Homelander may be teaching Ryan a hard lesson during this sequence or Ryan may have provoked him by attacking him through anger, which tragically led to this brutal encounter.

Fatalities Occur Early On

Speaking in a recent interview with Variety, The Boys star Karl Urban declared that "nobody is safe" in Season 5, noting that there are "fatalities right from the get-go:"

"Every season, but particularly this season, from episode one, you’re like, 'oh wow. Nobody is safe. [There are] fatalities right from the get go. Let’s go! Last season! It’s all on!"

At this stage, killing off a major character in The Boys Season 5 is all but confirmed to raise the stakes. It's possible that someone like The Deep or Frenchie could die in the early episodes, laying the groundwork that nobody is safe.

The Deep has been part of the list of likely deaths in The Boys, and his arrogance could be his downfall in Season 5, which could lead to his demise. While there might be a chance that he would turn to the side of good, Homelander could eliminate him swiftly once he became aware of his possible defiance. Frenchie could also die heroically by either protecting Kimiko or Butcher during a mission.

The Gen V Cast is Back

Gen V's Season 2 finale confirmed that the main cast members of the show will be part of The Boys Season 5, especially after Starlight and A-Train recruited Marie, Emma, Cate, and Jordan to the resistance.

It will be interesting to see how the core group members of Gen V will play a part in Homelander's downfall, considering that they have already proven that they can win against a powerful enemy after defeating Thomas Godolkin in Season 2.

Marie Moreau is being set up as a key Supe who can defeat Homelander due to her blood-bending abilities, and a clash between the pair has been hyped up since Season 1. It is only a matter of time before Marie and Homelander come face to face, and The Boys Season 5 is the perfect avenue to fulfill that promise.

Homelander’s True Endgame Revealed

Speaking at The Boys panel during Tokyo Comic Con in December 2025, Karl Urban spoiled Homelander's true endgame in Season 5, noting that the evil Supe wants to "become a god" and "rule the world:"

"At the beginning of the season, Homelander's goal is to become a god. He's going to rule the world & the only people that can stop him are Butcher and The Boys. However, The Boys are in prison. So, first of all, we need to get the gang back together. And then, we spend the whole season trying to stop Homelander. You're in for a crazy, wild, fun ride. Let me tell you, nobody is safe. Nobody. It's going to be fun."

Homelander's egotistical aura appears to have pushed his twisted mind to the limit, believing that he is capable of being a god who lords over the world. This makes the evil Supe even more dangerous because the fact that he feels invincible suggests that he will have no qualms at killing the Boys and their allies.

A Surprising Storyline in The Boys Season 5

In December 2024, set photos from The Boys Season 5 revealed a glimpse at a surprising storyline that will be explored after it showed what appears to be "freedom camps" with signs that read, "Freedom sets you free." If anything, this is a clear nod to concentration camps in World War II.

The set photos also showed an image of Sage displayed on the prison wall, leading fans to unpack that Supes will be portrayed as an allegory for the oppressive Nazi regime. The fact that there is already a rebel cell of heroes fighting this regime makes more sense, meaning that the world of The Boys has fully embraced its dystopian-like future due to Homelander's takeover.