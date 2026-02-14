The Boys Season 5 Will Officially Introduce 6 New Supes to the Show

The Boys Season 5 will bring the close of the popular superhero satire, but it won't leave without introducing a few more faces in its final episodes. The Prime Video series has become well-known for exploring the dark side of superhero culture, often introducing a variety of idealistic characters who harbor their own twisted secrets or traits. In Season 5 of The Boys, battle lines have been drawn between the totalitarian ruler Homelander and the supes who conform or rebel against his agenda.

Over the years, The Boys universe has expanded beyond the flagship show, with the young adult-focused Gen V and the upcoming Vought Rising series all building on the lore of Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson's comics. But even after four seasons, The Boys still hasn't tapped all the iconic supes on offer in its superhero world, and several new ones will be introduced to fans in Season 5.

The Boys is overseen by Eric Kripke with a cast including Anthony Starr (Homelander), Jack Quaid (Hughie), Karl Urban (Billy Butcher), Erin Moriarty (Starlight), Karen Fukuhara (Kimiko), and more. Season 5 of The Boys will air on Prime Video with weekly episodes starting April 8, 2026.

All the New Supes in Season 5 of The Boys

Bombsight

Mason Dye's new character, Bombsight, is set to be a major player in the prequel series Vought Rising, but fans will get to know him in Season 5 of The Boys as well. Similar to Soldier Boy, Bombsight was active in the 1950s and served as one of the original Vought superheroes, who was injected with Compound V-One by Frederick Vought.

His superpowers are a bit of a mystery right now, but his character was known to be a combat pilot, so his powers may reflect that in some way. It seems that Soldier Boy's return in Season 5 of The Boys could be the key to Bombsight's introduction, which could then also set up their Vought Rising roles.

Teenage Kix

In The Boys comics, the young adult superhero team known as Teenage Kix is a big part of the narrative. The group is The Boys' twisted version of a Young Avengers or Champions-esque team, and has typically included A-Train, Popclaw, Blarney Cock, Shout Out, Dogknott, Whack Job, Jetstreak, and Gunpowder.

Two of these characters - A-Train and Popclaw - have already been featured in The Boys, but which of the other Teenage Kix members The Boys may draw on remains a mystery. The young team was confirmed to appear in set photos (via ComicBookMovie) for The Boys Season 5, where the group's "Kix Mobile" was spotted, displaying the faces of at least three new heroes, suggesting they will be present in some capacity in the final season.

Marie Moreau

Fans of the spin-off Gen V will already be very familiar with Marie Moreau (Jaz Sinclair), but Season 5 will be the first time the leading hero has crossed over properly into The Boys.

Season 2 of Gen V set up Marie as one of the most powerful supes, with blood-bending abilities that can both destroy and heal. Kripke told Entertainment Weekly that Marie will be "important" in Season 5 of The Boys and will provide "crucial assists," hinting that her abilities could be the key to taking down Homelander.

Jordan Li

Another Gen V hero making their way into The Boys in Season 5 is Jordan Li (London Thor and Derek Luh), the gender-shifting supe who has become a fan favorite in the spin-off show.

Jordan, like Marie, was cornered by A-Train and Starlight in the Season 2 finale of Gen V, where the renegade supes invited the younger heroes to join their resistance movement. Heading into Season 5, the Boys' team is expanding to include younger heroes, whose first task will likely be to locate their missing members: Hughie, Frenchie, MM, and Kimiko.

Emma Meyer

Emma (Lizze Broadway) is also a core Gen V character who was invited into the resistance in the Season 2 finale, setting up her role in Season 5 of The Boys. Emma's powers allow her to grow or shrink in size, making her an asset in both combat and stealth situations for her fellow supes. These powers will no doubt be put to use heading into Season 5 of The Boys, and Emma could be particularly useful when it comes to breaking into Homelander's new rebel prison camps.

Annabeth Moreau

Marie's sister, Annabeth (Keeya King), played a much larger role in Season 2 of Gen V after the estranged orphan sisters reunited and Marie discovered that her life-altering powers could bring Annabeth back to life. Like her sister, Annabeth possesses superpowers, including a precognitive ability that lets her see the future.

Annabeth, along with Marie, Jordan, and Emma, is joining A-Train and Starlight's resistance in Season of The Boys, adding to the number of young new heroes preparing to fight Homelander's agenda.