The Boys Season 5's 10 Most Powerful Superheroes, Ranked

A vast array of superheroes (aka supes) are assembling for The Boys' fifth and final season, which may finally reveal which one is the most powerful of them all. Based on the graphic novel of the same name, The Boys is a satirical superhero series exploring the corporatization of super-powered beings. In Season 5, the story will come to its conclusion as Hughie, Butcher, and the Boys attempt to put a stop to the tyrannical Homelander once and for all.

While a release date for The Boys Season 5 isn't known yet, it is set to include a range of familiar cast members reprising their roles, including a few additions from previous seasons (and spin-offs). As The Boys has proven, not all Supes' powers are equal, and there are quite a few competing for the top spot as the most powerful being in The Boys universe.

The Boys Season 5 Superheroes Ranked From Least to Most Powerful

Sister Sage

Introduced in Season 4 of The Boys as the most intelligent person in the world, Sister Sage has made an impact in her short time on the show. Through her enhanced intellect, Sage has successfully manipulated her subjects into corners, predicted the outcomes of events, and positioned Homelander as America's unsolicited leader. Sage's powers also extend to regenerative healing for her brain, allowing her to survive headshots and any other wounds to that area.

While super intelligence makes Sister Sage one of the most dangerous supes, it can be weakened by her emotions, as proven in Gen V Season 2 when her relationship with Godolkin blinded her to his plans.

Starlight

Starlight, also known as Annie January, has established herself as one of the top superheroes in the world of The Boys over the seasons. She began as a naive hero, joined the Seven, and later rebelled against Vought and Homelander by joining her boyfriend, Hughie, and the Boys.

Starlight's powers give her superhuman strength and durability as well as allow her to fly and absorb electricity, which she can turn into photonic blasts. Despite abandoning the Seven, Starlight also has plenty of sway with the people, forming a renegade group of Starlighters who believe in her cause.

A-Train

The super speedster of The Boys universe is A-Train, a fast-moving, strong, and agile ex-member of The Seven. A-Train's powers give him a significant advantage against even the strongest of supes, as he's challenging to catch. Plus, as Season 1 of The Boys tragically proved, A-Train's super speed is powerful enough to literally eviscerate any people he passes through.

Black Noir

Black Noir is the silent and deadly member of the Seven, whose powers of strength, agility, healing, and superhuman senses make him an almost unstoppable elite assassin.

After Homelander disemboweled the original Black Noir, he was replaced by a second Black Noir who possessed the same powers as the original, with the addition of flight, making him even more powerful. While he's not completely invulnerable (as Homelander proved), Black Noir remains one of the deadliest superheroes in The Boys.

Kimiko

For a while, Kimiko was the sole supe on the Boys' team, but her incredible healing regenerative powers, strength, and reflexes made her a force to be reckoned with. Kimiko's powers have saved her from death several times - she's even recovered from extra violent acts like being split in half - which makes her an almost invulnerable force in the heat of battle.

Cate Dunlap

One of the standouts of The Boys' spin-off Gen V is Cate Dunlap, whose powers of telepathy, possession, and persuasion enable her to overcome even the most powerful of supes.

It's proven that Cate can be injured, losing her arm to Marie, and also suffering brain damage that impacted her powers in Season 2. However, the end of Season 2 of Gen V reiterated that she is still one of the strongest supes, easily overcoming rival telepath, Thomas Godolkin, which makes her a key player in the fight against Homelander in Season 5.

Ryan Butcher

As the natural son of Homelander, Ryan has inherited many of the same powers as his father, including strength, flight, and laser vision, placing him among the most powerful supes despite his young age. Ryan is still learning to control his powers, but his abilities (plus his personal connection to Homelander) could be crucial in the final season.

Soldier Boy

Sharing a bloodline with Homelander and Ryan, Soldier Boy is one of the original and most powerful supes in The Boys. Only containable by a cryogenic chamber, Soldier Boy was awoken by the Boys in Season 3 with hopes he would put a stop to Homelander.

As it turns out, the two were fairly evenly matched in terms of their abilities of strength and invulnerability. However, Soldier Boy's ability to generate radiation and set off the equivalent of a nuclear blast makes him incredibly dangerous and powerful.

In Season 5, Soldier Boy will be awoken once again, this time by his son, Homelander. With the two now likely aligned, there's no telling how they can possibly be stopped.

Marie Moreau

As the lead of Gen V, Marie Moreau has steadily evolved to become one of the most powerful superheroes to walk through the halls of God U. Initially, Marie's powers involved manipulating blood telepathically into a weapon. Throughout Season 2, Marie's "Chosen One" mantle allowed her to expand her healing abilities to seemingly incurable wounds and even resurrect others from death.

Seeing as Homelander is also a being made of flesh and blood, Marie's blood-bending powers may be the only thing that can stop the tyrant in Season 5.

Homelander

Homelander has been the most powerful force in The Boys since the series' inception. His Superman-like powers of flight, super strength, speed, invulnerability, and laser vision, paired with his mental instability, have made him an unstoppable supe, eventually leading him to become more powerful than any other supes, scientists, Vought, and America's government.

The issue of how to stop Homelander is a throughline that the Boys have been working on for the entire season, with the group resorting to resurrecting Soldier Boy, taking Compound V, blackmail, and political maneuvering, none of which have been successful.

Unlike Superman, Homelander hasn't exhibited a Kryptonite-like weakness, but his emotions and insecurities do have vulnerabilities that can be exploited. Whether or not any of the other Supes are successful in toppling Homelander will determine who is truly the most powerful in The Boys by the end of Season 5.