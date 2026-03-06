Marvel Studios Officially Chooses 6 Best Scenes From Avengers: Endgame (#4 Is Peak)

Marvel Studios reportedly considers scenes from Avengers: Endgame, including Steve Rogers wielding Mjolnir and Tony Stark's funeral, as its best. Endgame serves as the culminating chapter of the Infinity Saga, resolving the game-changing cliffhanger that took place in Avengers: Infinity War when Thanos eliminated half of the living population across the universe. The 2019 MCU film assembled the remaining Avengers in an epic Time Heist to retrieve the six Infinity Stones and undo what the Mad Titan did, leading to a mind-blowing final battle that highlighted nearly every major MCU hero against Thanos and his army.

As part of Hero's Day Special Project 2026, Marvel Studios Japan celebrated the six best scenes from Avengers: Endgame, and number four is considered by many to be the peak of the MCU.

Marvel Studios

It is a no-brainer that Endgame is still celebrated seven years after its theatrical release, mainly because its themes of grief and resilience in the face of impossible odds resonated worldwide. In fact, Avengers: Endgame is confirmed to be re-released in theaters on September 25, months before Avengers: Doomsday premieres this December, proving that the movie's emotional highs still sell.

The Six Best Avengers: Endgame Scenes, According To Marvel Studios

Steve's Speech Before the Time Heist

Marvel Studios

Steve Rogers' speech before the Time Heist in Avengers: Endgame is a motivational moment in the movie, in which Captain America delivers a rallying address to reaffirm their purpose and unite them for a high-stakes mission to retrieve the six Infinity Stones at different points in time. This was also the speech from which the mantra "Whatever it takes" originated, becoming the Avengers' unofficial slogan during the heist.

The moment is one of the best scenes from Endgame because it cemented the team's unity and put Steve's leadership front and center, showing his quiet resolve amid the high stakes and burden they are about to carry.

Natasha & Clint on Vormir

Marvel Studios

Perhaps one of, if not the most emotional scene in Avengers: Endgame is the conversation between Natasha Romanoff and Clint Barton on Vormir about who would sacrifice themselves for the Soul Stone.

The devastating sequence involved the pair of longtime friends desperately trying to save one another, amplifying the tragedy. Ultimately, it led to a heartbreaking moment when Natasha decided to jump off the cliff so that Clint could retrieve the Soul Stone and restore the lives of half the universe.

Steve Wielding Mjolnir

Marvel Studios

A list of Avengers: Endgame's best scenes wouldn't be complete without the moment when Steve Rogers wielded Mjolnir during the final battle against Thanos. It served as the ultimate payoff for the MCU after years of buildup and foreshadowing that began as early as 2015's Avengers: Age of Ultron.

This epic moment (it received some of the loudest cheers based on theatrical reactions) proved that Steve was always worthy.

Avengers Assemble

Marvel Studios

The Avengers Assemble moment from Avengers: Endgame is considered by many to be the absolute peak of the MCU because of how unprecedented and rare it is to see almost every hero unite against a common enemy.

Beyond the action, this moment captured what makes the MCU special because it turned a decade-long journey into an overwhelming showcase of unified triumph. Many also claim that this single moment is the reason Avengers: Endgame is a generational event, not just a movie.

Captain Marvel's Arrival

Marvel Studios

Captain Marvel's arrival in the final battle of Avengers: Endgame is considered one of the film's best sequences because her presence turned the tide against Thanos. It also effectively showed Carol Danvers as the strongest hero in the Infinity Saga without overshadowing the original team of Earth's Mightiest Heroes.

Tony Stark's Funeral

Marvel Studios

Following Tony Stark's sacrifice to save the universe and defeat Thanos once and for all, his funeral became one of the MCU's most emotional sequences as it assembled every major character from the Infinity Saga during a quiet gathering to honor his memory. Tony Stark's funeral delivered a perfect yet emotionally devastating closure to his MCU journey.

Moreover, the wide shot showing the attendees, including Peter Parker, Steve Rogers, the Guardians of the Galaxy, and Nick Fury, was a visual tribute to the entire MCU, with them paying their respects to the anchor that started it all.