The MCU’s 12 Most Devastating Moments, Ranked by How Much They Still Hurt

The Marvel Cinematic Universe has given fans a long list of powerful and formidable superheroes to celebrate. From supreme beings to aliens and super soldiers, no matter how intense a fight may become, the common pattern is that the good guys always find a way to pull through.

This is why, when the story takes a heartbreaking turn, the impact is felt even more deeply. Between unexpected losses to deaths and lost battles, here are some of the most devastating moments in the MCU, ranked by how much they still resonate with fans.

MCU’s 12 Most Devastating Moments

Tony Stark’s Death in Avengers: Endgame

Marvel Studios

In Avengers: Endgame, Tony Stark is finally retired and living a quiet life with Pepper and their daughter. Unlike many of the Avengers (and billions of people), he didn’t suffer much personal loss during Avengers: Infinity War, except for Peter Parker, whom he saw as a son. After initially refusing to assist with the time travel mission, Stark ultimately chooses to risk everything he had for the greater good, but it doesn't end well for him. His final act of using the Infinity Stones to defeat Thanos was heroic, but it cost him his life.

King T’Challa’s funeral in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Marvel Studios

The death of Black Panther star Chadwick Boseman in 2020 after a private battle with cancer was a heartbreaking loss that shook fans around the world. His passing also marked the end of King T’Challa's journey in the MCU.

The studio honored the memories of both the Black Panther actor and his on-screen character, King T’Challa, with big-screen celebrations in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. The funeral scene in Wakanda Forever was especially tough and touched the hearts of fans because it honored the life of T’Challa in Wakanda and the real-life legacy of Chadwick Boseman. That’s what made it twice as painful — the grief was real, and the hurt went far beyond the screen.

A new report suggests Marvel may recast T'Challa in the MCU (see which actor may be enlisted to carry on the mantle of the Black Panther).

Loki’s Death in Avengers: Infinity War

Marvel Studios

Loki had one of the most complicated arcs in the MCU—a villain, then an anti-hero, and finally, a brother trying to make amends. Watching him stand up to Thanos in Infinity War after pledging his undying loyalty to him was classic Loki, but being strangled just after his rare choice to stand by Thor was brutal.

Even though the Disney+ series gives fans a different version of Loki, his death in the main timeline remains a scarring moment that marked the beginning of Thanos’ reign of terror and Thor's survivor's guilt and depression, which were quite the sight in Avengers: Endgame.

Groot’s Sacrifice in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 1

The Direct

Groot may seem like an unlikely emotional anchor, but if TV and film history have taught us anything, it’s that a character doesn't need many words to leave a lasting impact In Guardians of the Galaxy, the tree-like creature could only say one phrase, “I am Groot,” yet his decision to sacrifice himself to save the team became one of the most heartbreaking moments in the entire franchise.

Rocket Watches Lylla Die in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

Marvel Studios

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 showed Rocket’s origin story, which ultimately explains a little about the tough, no-nonsense, trash-talking "trash panda."

One moment, fans saw Rocket and his fellow captives, Floor, Teefs, and Lylla, dream about escaping to see the sun. Next, Lylla was shot, and then moments later, Rocket left his friends behind. The pain wasn’t just in Lylla’s death, it was in the reaction of Floor and Teefs as Rocket escapes and leaves them behind.

The Ending of Infinity War

Marvel Studios

The climax of Infinity War felt like a gut punch. Despite the Avengers' heroic efforts and fighting for their lives, they lost the war with a single snap. Watching Wanda destroy Vision to stop Thanos, only for Thanos to rewind time and kill Vision again, was brutal. Spider-Man’s heartbreaking line, "I don’t want to go,” as he disintegrated in Tony’s arms, left audiences speechless. It was Marvel’s boldest and most painful cliffhanger. Sure, Avengers: Endgame brought them back, but most fans would’ve preferred not to go through it.

Logan Dies in Logan

20th Century Fox

In the 2017 Film Logan, Adamantium Poisoning caused Wolverine to lose his healing abilities. Among other complications, he and his daughter, Laura (Dafne Keen), try to escape his evil clone and a bunch of highly trained mercenaries.

When a nearly indestructible hero like Logan finally dies, it’s shocking. In his final moments, he fought to give Laura (X-23) and other mutant children the chance of a better life.

Wanda’s Breakdown in WandaVision

Marvel Studios

Fans were given a glimpse of how many of the Avengers took the loss in the Infinity War. Bruce Banner embraced Hulk, Thor was a depressed drunk, and the Scarlet Witch in WandaVision—well, she constructs a false reality where she can live an ideal life with Vision and their children.

WandaVision may have started as a lighthearted sitcom featuring a perfect family in a charming neighborhood, but the final episode was anything but. Agatha forced Wanda Maximoff to relive her past traumas, including the deaths of her parents, her brother, Pietro, and Vision.

In the last episodes of WandaVision, watching Wanda let go of everything she had built, especially her family, provided a raw and emotional conclusion highlighting the depth of her sorrow.

Natasha Is left behind on Vormir

Marvel Studios

Opinions vary when it comes to Black Widow’s sacrifice. While many think it should have been Hawkeye who stayed back so Black Widow could return, others believe it was fitting; Black Widow spent most of her life torturing people, whereas Hawkeye had a family he was meant to return to. In fact, Hawkeye's grief over losing his family was what drove him to take on the mission. Earlier on in Avengers: Endgame, Hawkeye was desperate enough to volunteer to go on a risky time travel mission if it meant he'd see his family again.

Regardless of the debate, losing yet another Avenger to Thanos and his antics was heartbreaking.

Thanos Throws Gamora off a Cliff in Avengers: Endgame

Marvel Studios

Thanos found and raised Gamora, training her to be a deadly warrior, yet she ironically became one of the many casualties of his brutal mission to prevent overpopulation and ensure universal survival. In Avengers: Infinity War, Thanos sacrificed Gamora to get the Soul Stone.

It was excruciating for fans who had watched Gamora grow across the Guardians of the Galaxy movies; many hoped she and Quill would explore life together, maybe even parenthood, a visit to Earth, or a peaceful retirement. But this act also hinted at something deeper: that Thanos, as monstrous as he was, was capable of love (Vormir required the sacrifice of something truly loved to obtain the Soul Stone) and that his convictions, however dark, were unshakable.

Steve Rogers Retires

Marvel Studios

There was something sad and unsettling about Steve Rogers retiring and returning as an old man to hand over his shield. Even though he was shown to have a happy life with a wife and a fulfilling existence before his return, that scene was heavy, and fans had a lot to unpack, especially as his trip to the past was supposed to last a few seconds. It almost felt as if Steve Rogers also died.

Young Star Lord Watches His Mother Die

Marvel Studios

Beneath the humor and swagger, Peter Quill (Star-Lord) also has a sad backstory in the MCU. As a child, he sat helplessly beside his mother’s hospital bed as she succumbed to cancer.

Although fans were just getting to know him, the scene was difficult to watch. Young Peter clutches a Walkman, feeling helpless and confused, as his mother takes her last breath—a moment that resonates deeply with fans.