Guardians 3 Will Bring Back Avengers Actress In Unexpected Role

Rocket Raccon and Avengers, Marvel Studios logo
By Richard Nebens Posted:

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 will bring back an actress from the Avengers movies but in a new and unexpected role for the MCU's next threequel.

Director/writer James Gunn pulls out all the stops with Guardians 3's cast, bringing back major players from past movies while introducing a couple of major rising stars in their MCU debuts.

Will Poulter's ultra-powerful Adam Warlock is set to blast his way into the narrative after first being teased in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, coming fully to life as he gives the Guardians their fair share of problems.

On top of that, Gunn will work with Chukwudi Iwuji for a second time after DC's Peacemaker as Iwuji plays the High Evolutionary, although he's far from the only repeat collaborator joining Gunn on this massive blockbuster.

Guardians 3 Reuses Avengers Supporting Actor

Collider revealed that James Gunn cast Linda Cardellini as the voice of Lylla the Otter in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.

Lylla
Marvel Studios

This marks Cardellini's fourth appearance in the MCU, as she also has portrayed Laura Barton since her debut in 2015's Avengers: Age of Ultron.

It also marks the fifth official collaboration between Gunn and Cardellini, including their second time in the MCU after Gunn served as an executive producer on Avengers: Endgame, which included Cardellini.

Most notably, Gunn wrote the script for 2002's Scooby-Doo and 2004's Scooby-Doo: Monsters Unleashed, in which Cardellini played the live-action Velma.

Linda Cardellini
Marvel Studios

This story is developing. Check back for updates!

