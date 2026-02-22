LEGO Star Wars 2026 - 14 New Sets Releasing Soon (Photos)

LEGO Star Wars will return to shelves in 2026 with many exciting buildable sets for fans to enjoy. LEGO shows no signs of slowing down in 2026, delivering new sets based on characters and scenes from some of the biggest franchises in entertainment. This will include the galaxy far, far away, which will be particularly exciting in a year featuring Star Wars content.

Fourteen new LEGO sets based on the Star Wars universe are confirmed or rumored to be released before the end of 2026. Star Wars will be back in force on the big and small screens this year, including the long-awaited The Mandalorian & Grogu movie, coming to theaters on May 22. The year will also bring multiple new buildable sets from the LEGO brand, keeping diehards and new fans alike busy for the foreseeable future.

Every LEGO Star Wars Set Confirmed & Rumored for 2026 Release

75421: Darth Vader's TIE Fighter

Darth Vader's TIE Fighter is one of the earliest iconic vehicles introduced in the Star Wars universe. Made up of 473 pieces and including a pair of Minifigs, this set allows fans to build the ship first seen in Episode IV - A New Hope, a blaster station, and even a small fueling area. The set will also include the new and advanced SMART Brick and SMART Minifigures, which offer even more interactive fun.

This set will retail for $69.99 and is currently available for pre-order for a launch on March 1.

Like its other fellow SMART Brick sets, 75421: Darth Vader's TIE Fighter will only be available in select territories for its initial release, with the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Poland, and Australia being the first countries to get access to the new technology.

75423: Luke's Red Five X-Wing

Also coming from the original trilogy, Luke Skywalker and his band of rebel scum are featured in their own set, complete with a couple of exciting vehicles. The main piece is Luke's Red Five X-Wing from Episode IV, and it also includes a separate turret, fuel transport, and a station featuring the map from the same movie.

Also included are the flagship SMART Brick, as well as minifigures for Luke Skywalker in his pilot get-up, Princess Leia, R2-D2, a Stormtrooper, and a Rebel crew member.

Using 584 pieces, this set is available for pre-order at $89.99 and is set for a March 1 release.

75427: Throne Room Duel & A-Wing

Moving ahead to the end of the original trilogy, LEGO fans can recreate the Episode VI: Return of the Jedi scene taking place in Emperor Palpatine's throne room on the Death Star II.

Along with a couple of bright crimson Royal Guards, the set includes Minifigs for Luke Skywalker, Darth Vader, and Palpatine in this epic battle sequence. It also comes with an A-Wing that the SMART Brick can be housed within to deepen the levels of play that can be achieved with the new SMART Brick.

Launching on March 1, this set is available for pre-order at $159.99.

75425 Mos Eisley Cantina

LEGO is also planning to release sets that are compatible with the SMART Brick, but do not actually come with one. Continuing with the original trilogy as the setting, Mos Eisley spaceport will take center stage as one of these.

The set depicts the iconic cantina bar, which even features a spot to place the SMART Brick and replicate the Bith band's signature tunes. Minifigures for two band members are included, in addition to ones for Greedo, Obi-Wan Kenobi, and a Sandtrooper.

The set will retail for $79.99 and comes with 666 pieces, releasing on March 1.

75420: Luke's Landspeeder

The star of another new LEGO set taking place on Tatooine is Luke Skywalker's Landspeeder, adding to the SMART Brick-compatible range.

This set will bring to life the classic vehicle Luke used in Episode IV to cross the desert planet's sandy dunes, including Luke, a Jawa, and a Gonk Droid. 215 pieces are used to build the speeder and a small hut assembly, and the set will launch on March 1 for $39.99.

75426: Millennium Falcon

Star Wars fans will get a chance to build one of the franchise's most important vehicles — the Millennium Falcon. Known as Han Solo's ship and featured in the original and sequel trilogies, this vehicle was used in multiple battles, including the mission to destroy the Death Star.

Despite a prior version of the Falcon being one of the biggest LEGO sets of all time, this version is on the smaller end, only being 885 pieces and retailing for $99.99. The set does benefit from a decently-sized interior, though, as well as the ability to harness the power of the SMART Brick to bring its firepower to life.

Coming bundled with minifigures for Luke Skywalker, Han Solo, Chewbacca, and C-3PO, this set will also debut on March 1.

75424: AT-ST

March 1 will also see the release of a 347-piece set based on the Empire's AT-ST walker, which first debuted in Episode V. This one will be based on its appearance in Return of the Jedi though, coming with an Ewok, Scout Trooper, and AT-ST pilot.

Operating on two legs, this vehicle allowed stormtroopers to walk through the forest moon of Endor in search of the Rebels and their allies. A SMART Brick can be used to supercharge the AT-ST itself or the accompanying speeder build. The set is currently available for pre-order and retails for $49.99.

75422: Dagobah Training

A new LEGO set will depict one of the turning-point moments from Episode V, in which Luke Skywalker lands on Dagobah to receive his Jedi training from Master Yoda. Along with SMART Minifigures for Luke and Yoda, plus a regular Minifig for R2-D2, this set depicts Yoda's main hut and the large tree next to it, which is akin to a previous version depicting the Jedi Master's swampy home.

A build is also included to showcase Luke's Force abilities, allowing him to spin various objects, and Yoda, around in mid-air.

The set is expected to cost $69.99, comes with 440 pieces, and releases on March 1.

75444: AT-RT Attack

A vehicle typically used during the days of the Republic, the AT-RT will now be deployed by the Empire in AT-RT Attack. This set sees Din Djarin operating the vehicle though, alongside a newly molded figure for Grogu, to charge an Imperial turret manned by an AT-RT Driver.

Retailing for $44.99 and coming 297 pieces, the set is the smallest of The Mandalorian & Grogu wave.

75445: Anzellan Starship

The Anzellans are back in full force in The Mandalorian & Grogu, and their starship will get its very own LEGO set. Coming with 701 pieces, the kit comes packed with Grogu (who is printed with his Beskar armor), two Anzellans, and the surprising inclusion of a B1 Battle Droid.

Anzellan Starship will retail for $74.99 and it remains to be seen whether the ship will truly be to scale with the tiny aliens.

75446: Grogu (Mandalorian Apprentice)

Not only is Grogu featured in most of LEGO's Mandalorian & Grogu sets, but he will also be center stage in a kit of his own. Grogu (Mandalorian Apprentice) envisions the foundling as a brick-built figure, similar in concept to a set released back in 2020.

This 1200-piece version of Baby Yoda comes with a few upgrades though, as he comes packed with his Beskar plate as well as a small arm-mounted shooter. A Grogu figure and plaque are also bundled in, retailing for $129.99.

75447: The Razor Crest

After being destroyed in The Mandalorian Season 2, the Razor Crest is officially back. Now adorned in yellow markings, the iconic ship will come with minifigures for Din Djarin, Grogu, Ward, Zeb, and an Imperial Remnant Stormtrooper.

Unfortunately for LEGO fans, the price may hurt for this one, as it retails for $149.99 and comes with 930 pieces. For reference, the last minifig-scale version of the Razor Crest was $10 cheaper at $139.99 and even came with more pieces, comprising of 1023 parts.

75460: New Republic X-wing Starfighter

Din Djarin will seemingly come into contact with the New Republic once again in The Mandalorian & Grogu, with the alliance getting a new 558-piece X-wing set. The set will feature a blue version of the iconic starcraft and comes with minifigures for Ward and a New Republic Astromech.

Carson Teva is even included, confirming that he will indeed be making his way to the big screen. New Republic X-wing Starfighter will retail for $69.99.

N-1 Starfighter (Rumored)

Star Wars

Rumored to be released with a May the Fourth drop this year, fans are expected to get a chance to build their own version of the N-1 Starfighter. Known as Din Djarin's famous ship from The Mandalorian's early days on Disney+, he upgraded to this ship in the show's fifth episode, speeding through the galaxy on his missions with Grogu.

Ewok Attack (Rumored)

Star Wars

One of the more mysterious sets coming this year is simply called the Ewok Attack set. While no specific information has been released about this set yet, it is expected to feature the small woodland creatures who call Endor home, with Endor possibly playing a role in the set as well.

This new set is rumored to cost about $30.

Battle of Hoth: Echo Base (Rumored)

Star Wars

One of the early moments of Episode V was the Battle of Hoth, with a new set depicting the Rebel base from the snow-laden planet. This set will reportedly include a snowspeeder, but there is no news on which Minifigs will be included or what else will be featured.

The set is rumored to cost about $140.

Sandcrawler (Rumored)

Star Wars

The sandcrawler came in one of the earliest moments of Star Wars' first movie, Episode IV, rolling through the sands of Tatooine. This massive vehicle was driven by the Jawas, who used it for transport and as shelter.

The set is said to include a Mudhorn and is said to be under The Mandalorian & Grogu range, possibly indicating that Din Djarin and his small companion are headed back to the dunes of Tatooine (which another LEGO set may be hinting at too).

The Sandcrawler set is rumored to cost about $200.

AT-AT (Rumored)

Star Wars

Lacking specific details, rumors suggest LEGO is developing a new Star Wars set depicting the AT-AT walker. These massive Empire vehicles played a key role in the OT era, and one of them was even referenced in the airport battle from Marvel Studios' Captain America: Civil War. While the set's size is unknown, its price tag suggests it will be a large depiction of the four-legged machine.

The AT-AT set is rumored to cost about $180 and will also be a part of The Mandalorian & Grogu wave. This suggests that the set will be based on the AT-ATs that Mando blows up in the trailer.

Imperial Shuttle

Star Wars

The final rumored set, said to arrive for LEGO in 2025, depicts an Imperial shuttle. This three-winged ship was largely seen during the original trilogy, and important figures like Emperor Palpatine and Darth Vader used it for travel on occasion.

Another set that is part of The Mandalorian & Grogu blowout, this set could hint at an important Imperial figure pulling some of the strings in the film.

The set is rumored to cost $140.