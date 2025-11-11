Star Wars Reveals 3 New Characters Debuting in Its Next Movie

Star Wars has pulled the curtain back on three new characters debuting in the franchise's next movie. The galaxy far, far away is headed back to theaters for the first time this decade in 2026 with the debut of The Mandalorian & Grogu. The new star-faring adventure from director Jon Favreau will bring the world and characters of the acclaimed Mandalorian Disney+ series to the big screen, after seven years as a streaming darling.

As part of a recent wave of Mando movie promotion, Lucasfilm revealed the names of three new characters set to appear in the star-faring blockbuster. In a new update on The Mandalorian & Grogu's official StarWars.com page, the brand announced that the trio of Anzellans seen in the movie's first official trailer will be named Bai, Clang, and Keeto.

These three pint-sized personalities can be seen in a new image from the film, sitting inside Grogu's pram on a desert planet.

Lucasfilm

In the official description of the image, the official Star Wars website wrote, "Bai, Clang, Keeto, and Grogu in Lucasfilm’s Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu, in theaters May 22, 2026," finally confirming who each of these new characters would be.

The Anzellan race debuted in The Rise of Skywalker with fan-favorite Babu Frik, a Kijimi spice runner whom Rey, Poe, and Finn connect with in an attempt to get safeguarded information out of C-3PO's system.

Some more of them would then appear in The Mandalorian Season 3, with Pedro Pascal's Din Djarin recruiting some Anzellan droidsmiths to fix a destroyed IG-11. It is unclear whether Bai, Clang, and Keeto are the same three Anzellans seen in the Mandalorian streaming series or are entirely new characters.

In the debut Mandalorian & Grogu trailer, some Anzellans can be seen in several moments. First, they are guiding Grogu through a drainage system of some sort, and again, they are speeding across a sand-covered landscape in a sequence from which this new image is pulled.

How Will The Anzellans Play into The Mando Movie?

The Mandalorian & Grogu cast continues to fill out, with Bai, Clang, and Keeto being just the latest additions to this colorful ensemble.

The three Anzellan characters could play a key role in the upcoming film. As seen in The Mandalorian Season 3, the skilled droidsmiths were vital in bringing IG-11 'back to life' as a new suit of powerful battle armor that Grogu can control.

Coming off the Disney+ series, it felt as though this look for Grogu was going to be a key fixture going forward for the character. Because of this, it would not be all that surprising if the Anzellans come along with Din and his force-weilding ward for their planet-hopping adventure as something of a droidsmith pit crew.

This would allow Din to turn to the Anzellans for repairs to Grogu's IG-11 suit, while also giving audiences another fun batch of characters coming along on this new conquest across the stars.

However, given we have not seen the IG-11 mech-like armor in any marketing for the movie, there is also the chance that look is left behind and these Anzellan characters are simply a fun cameo for audiences who love their Star Wars aliens (read more about all the alien races in The Mandalorian & Grogu here).