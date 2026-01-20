2026's The Mandalorian Movie: New Photo May Spoil 1 Big 'Clone Wars' Cameo

Some new promotional material for an upcoming LEGO Star Wars set could have spoiled one character's triumphant return to the Star Wars universe, and may have spoiled the comeback of a Clone Wars character in The Mandalorian & Grogu. On May 22, 2026, Star Wars fans will finally return to the galaxy far, far away inside a theater. The Mandalorian & Grogu is the first Star Wars film to be released since 2019's The Rise of Skywalker, and a lot depends on the upcoming film's success (such as a potential movie trilogy for Mando and Grogu).

Star Wars and LEGO have had a long-running relationship, and, in 2026, tons of new Star Wars LEGO sets will be released. One of those sets, which is supposed to hit shelves sometime later in the year, focuses on Timothy Olyphant's Cobb Vanth and Corey Burton's Cad Bane.

LEGO

Specifically, the set is titled "Cobb Vanth's Speeder," and it includes minifigures of Vanth and Bane shooting at one another while the former rides his speeder. This may not seem like a big deal on the surface, especially since Vanth and Bane had a gunfight on Tatooine in The Book of Boba Fett.

LEGO

However, some fans have pointed out that the box the LEGO set comes in includes banner artwork that is a LEGO version of promotional material from The Mandalorian & Grogu. Many believe that, because this banner is on the LEGO box, it could be indicating that Cobb Vanth and Cad Bane will be returning to the Star Wars universe in The Mandalorian & Grogu.

LEGO

In particular, the banner art depicts Din Djarin with Grogu on his back, looking toward the camera. This banner is essentially identical to a poster that has been released for The Mandalorian & Grogu in Portugal, as it showcases the characters in the exact same manner.

Some may assume that all of the 2026 Star Wars LEGO sets will have this particular banner since The Mandalorian & Grogu will be released in 2026, and that it does not mean anything being on a set with Vanth and Bane. That theory would be likely if LEGO had not already unveiled other 2026 sets with different banners.

For instance, other sets, like one of BB-8, have regular black banners with just the Star Wars logo on them. So, some are now even more convinced that LEGO could have spoiled the return of Cad Bane, one of the biggest Clone Wars characters.

It is also worth breaking down the fight depicted in the LEGO set and how similar it is to Bane's fight with Vanth in The Book of Boba Fett. In the Disney+ series, Bane Vanth had a classic Western-style gun duel where they drew their pistols after a standoff. Bane gunned Vanth down and left him in critical condition, and he has not appeared in Star Wars since.

Lucasfilm

In the LEGO set, Bane is not standing in the street like he was in the show. Instead, he is on what appears to be the deck of a building, while Vanth is sitting in his speeder. Notably, during their gunfight in Book of Boba Fett, Vanth's speeder was nowhere to be seen.

So, there is substantial evidence that this LEGO set could represent a scene that will be in The Mandalorian & Grogu.

However, it is also possible that LEGO could be using that particular banner for every set that falls under the MandoVerse umbrella, or at least from projects that feature Din Djarin and Grogu, like The Book of Boba Fett.

Will Cad Bane and Cobb Vanth Be in The Mandalorian & Grogu?

Lucasfilm

Cad Bane is one of the most beloved characters from The Clone Wars, and many grew to love and care about Cobb Vanth throughout The Mandalorian and The Book of Boba Fett, so a lot of fans would likely be ecstatic if either or both characters returned in The Mandalorian & Grogu.

It is important to remember that, at the end of The Book of Boba Fett, it appeared as though Boba Fett had finally gunned down Cad Bane for good and killed him, just as he was supposed to do in the original seventh season of The Clone Wars. However, there was a little light beeping on Bane's armor, which many believed meant that he was still alive.

It has been a while since Cobb Vanth or Cad Bane appeared in Star Wars, but they are both deeply tied to Din Djarin and Grogu through their appearances in the MandoVerse, so it is entirely possible that they could return.

However, the upcoming movie seems to truly be a solo outing for both characters, which means that it likely won't include too many familiar characters. Plus, Zeb from Star Wars Rebels has already been revealed to have a major role in the movie, so if too many others were to get involved, it could bog down the film.

Plus, if Djarin and Grogu go back to Tatooine (which is where the LEGO set appears to take place), that would almost be a major disappointment since there are so many other planets to visit in the galaxy. It would also seem a bit strange for Cad Bane and Cobb Vanth to have another gun duel right after their returns, since the last time fans saw either of them, they had just been in a duel.

Most likely, the banner used in the LEGO set is just being put on any sets that depict scenes or characters from the MandoVerse. That does not mean that Vanth and Bane will never show up again, as many would still love to see their characters on-screen in the future; it just likely will not be in the upcoming 2026 title.