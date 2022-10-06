LEGO Star Wars: 25 DLC Character Designs for Boba Fett’s Skywalker Saga Expansion (Fan Concept)

Earlier this year, LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga allowed gamers to live out their brick-based Star Wars fantasies in a celebration of one of the most important sci-fi franchises of all time. The title featured all nine mainline films, offering gamers the chance to play through Episode I-IX for the very first time.

With this jam-packed package came an extensive roster of characters, with everyone from Luke Skywalker to a Gonk Droid being playable. And developer TT Game has handed out plenty of DLC for the title, adding characters from projects Rogue One, Solo, and The Mandalorian, but fans have not let this stop them from wishing for more.

Enterprising Skywalker Saga enthusiasts have dreamt up various DLC packs for the title since its release, including characters from Obi-Wan Kenobi and elsewhere in the galaxy far, far away. And now the fanbase has done the same with yet another Disney+ Star Wars title.

The Book of Boba Fett in LEGO Star Wars

Reddit user u/cbabricks has released images online that imagine what some Book of Boba Fett characters would look like as DLC for LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga. The renderings include 25 characters from the streaming series all LEGO-fied as if they were on the Skywalker Saga character select screen.

The various characters were split up into their specific roles within the game including the likes of Jedi, Bounty Hunter, Extra, etc.

Reddit

The Bounty Hunter characters included were:

Boba Fett

Boba Fett (Tusken Robes)

Cad Bane

Black Krrsantan

Din Djarin

Fennec Shand

Reddit

The Extra characters were:

Mok Shaiz’s Majordomo

Dokk Strassi

Gamorrean Guard

Garfalaquox, Garsa Fwip

Grogu, Klatooinian Don

Mok Shaiz

Pyke Boss

Pyke Goon

Reddit

And the rest of them (all mostly one-off in their in-game roles) were:

Cobb Vanth

Luke Skywalker

8D8

Peli Motto

Tusken Raider Chieftain

Tusken Raider

Tusken Raider Warrior

Drash

Skad

Reddit

Of course, no Book of Boba Fett wishlist would be complete without the titular Mandalorian himself Boba. The traditional in-armor look can already be found in The Skywalker Saga, but cbabricks also provides an alternate look for the iconic Star Wars character, sporting the Tusken robes and showing off actor Temuera Morrison's face instead of hiding it under the traditional green helmet.

Reddit

Another character in this bunch that can already be played as is Luke Skywalker. Mark Hamil's iconic Jedi made an appearance in The Book of Boba Fett in a force-weilding training montage alongside the ever-adorable Grogu. Seeing as Skywalker was a part of one of the most celebrated moments of the Disney+ series it makes sense that he is included in this wishlist.

Reddit

And one name that did not appear on The Skywalker Saga's expansive roster that has been imagined here is Clone Wars fan-favorite Cad Bane. The blue-faced bounty hunter made the jump to live action in The Book of Boba Fett, ultimately reaching his untimely demise at the hands of Boba in the series' finale.

Dreaming up More LEGO Star Wars

With the continued support that TT Games has given to LEGO Star Wars, it would not be all that shocking to actually see these characters come to life in The Sky Walker Saga, but for now, they remain a dream.

It does seem odd that at this point, there has been no word on Boba Fett-themed DLC. The latest LEGO title has covered pretty well all of its Star Wars bases, taking on names like Andor, The Bad Batch, and a whole lot more, so why not bring Book of Boba Fett into the fold as well?

No matter the critical reception of last winter's Mandalorian spin-off, the series still offered up plenty of faces that would make great additions to The Skywalker Saga's roster.

And with whispers of a potential Season 2 for the streaming series bing passed around, now feels like the perfect time to jump on the brick-based Boba bandwagon.

LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga is available now on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC.