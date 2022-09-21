LEGO Star Wars: 5 DLC Characters Expected for Skywalker Saga’s Clone Wars Expansion

LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga is coming back to the forefront later this year as November 1 brings along an all-new edition. The Galactic Edition will bring along brand-new character packs from Obi-Wan Kenobi, The Book of Boba Fett, Andor, The Clone Wars, Rebels, and LEGO Star Wars: Summer Vacation.

The release will bring all of Star Wars' major television ventures into The Skywalker Saga, following the addition of The Mandalorian and The Bad Batch characters earlier in the summer.

Among the Galactic Edition's biggest inclusions is The Clone Wars, making its second LEGO venture following 2011's LEGO Star Wars III: The Clone Wars - which previously adapted some of the series' most popular story arcs.

Now, with the Galactic Edition poised to feature 30 characters across six packs, speculation is on as to which five icons from the seven seasons will make the cut. Here are The Direct's predictions for The Skywalker Saga's "Clone Wars Pack."

LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga's Clone Wars Pack Characters

Captain Rex Phase 2 (Confirmed)

LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

The 501st Legion's commanding officer Captain Rex currently stands as the only character confirmed to headline The Clone Wars DLC. Anakin Skywalker's clone friend ought to place in the Hero category with his duel-wield blasters in hand. His look appears to be based on his Phase 2 armor that debuted in Season 4.

Asaaj Ventress

Star Wars: The Clone Wars

Asajj Ventress stands among the most iconic original creations of The Clone Wars, giving her a high chance of joining The Skywalker Saga with this DLC. Obviously, Ventress would place in the Dark Side character category and hopefully, she'd bring along her dual-wield lightsabers just like Ahsoka Tano did with her DLC character.

Savage Oppress

Star Wars: The Clone Wars

Savage Opress came to be a fan favorite of The Clone Wars as he debuted as a Dathomirian Nightbrother, much like Darth Maul, who he went on to form a close bond with. Much like Ventress, Opress would likely be a Dark Side character, presumably playing much like Maul with a double-bladed lightsaber.

Hondo Ohnaka

Star Wars: The Clone Wars

Hondo Ohnaka was a beloved pirate captain in The Clone Wars, and he may well show up in The Skywalker Saga DLC. He could appear as a Scoundrel, with a simple blaster likely to serve as his weapon. Perhaps his alien parrot-like companion could even come along on his shoulder.

Pong Krell

Star Wars: The Clone Wars

Pong Krell was a Jedi master during The Clone Wars who switched to the Dark Side after foreseeing the fall of the Republic. Krell has a unique look as an Ojom and comes armed with two double-bladed lightsabers, which could lead to some unique gameplay as either a Jedi or Dark Side character.

Other Possible Characters for LEGO Star Wars Clone Wars DLC

The Direct

The Clone Wars brings countless character opportunities due to its seven-season run, so narrowing the list to only five icons is no easy task.

Ahsoka Tano recently joined The Skywalker Saga in The Mandalorian Season 2 pack, reducing the chances she will be included. However, a Clone Wars-era variant coming into the game is not impossible. The same goes for the likes of countless others who span multiple eras, but new characters are more likely.

Captain Rex headlining the pack likely means he ought to be the only Clone Trooper included in the pack to avoid repetition, shutting down hopes of others like Commander Cody and Fives.

Cad Bane could be another potential candidate to enter the game, but he will probably be included in The Book of Boba Fett pack due to his role in the later episodes as that series doesn't present many clear character opportunities.

Mother Talzin, Quinlan Vos, Pre Viszla, and Gar Saxon are all also possible candidates, any of which could make their way into this pack. Duchess Satine could be another contender, but it's hard to imagine her being much fun to play as.

LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - Galactic Edition releases on November 1 for PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC, and Nintendo Switch.