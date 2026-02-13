LEGO Spoils 1 Star Wars Mainstay Is Returning In The Mandalorian & Grogu Movie

LEGO seemingly revealed that a character from The Mandalorian will return in The Mandalorian & Grogu, based on an upcoming LEGO set that will be released for the new Star Wars movie. The Mandalorian & Grogu is getting closer and closer to its May 22, 2026 premiere date, which means that the marketing campaign will only begin to pick up and get more prominent. A Super Bowl advertisement promoting the upcoming movie was released and met with mixed reactions, and fans are starting to learn more about what to expect from the title.

LEGO recently revealed the official LEGO sets that will be released for The Mandalorian & Grogu. These sets will include specific characters, ships, and scenes from the upcoming film, and one particular set gave away one Star Wars character's grand return.

LEGO

Specifically, LEGO just showcased a new set called "New Republic X-Wing Starfighter," which is a 558-piece set that serves as a replica of the X-Wing ships the New Republic fighters use in Star Wars.

LEGO

However, LEGO also revealed which minifigures will come with the set. A New Republic Astromech will be included, as well as Colonel Ward and Carson Teva.

LEGO

Carson Teva has been heavily featured in The Mandalorian and has made other appearances in the MandoVerse, such as Ahsoka Season 1. The official description of this LEGO set includes the words, "as seen in The Mandalorian & Grogu," so Teva's involvement has officially been confirmed (or spoiled, depending on how you look at it).

LEGO

For reference, the X-Wing LEGO set will cost $69.99 USD and will ship no earlier than April 1, 2026. However, it is already available for pre-order.

Lucasfilm

Carson Teva was expected to appear in The Mandalorian & Grogu since he has been involved with the Mandalorian Disney+ show and has been established throughout the MandoVerse. However, now fans know for sure that he will be showing up.

Will Other MandoVerse Characters Appear in The Mandalorian & Grogu?

The Mandalorian & Grogu seems very much like a solo outing for Din Djarin and Grogu, but that does not mean that other Star Wars characters can't and won't show up. Garazeb Orrelios (better known as Zeb) from Star Wars Rebels has already been confirmed to have a presence in the film, and based on how much he has been featured in the marketing so far, it seems as though his role could be substantial.

LEGO may have also spoiled that other Star Wars characters will make their way into the upcoming movie. For reference, an upcoming LEGO set was revealed that featured Cad Bane and Cobb Vanth in a duel on a desert planet, and the box the set will come in notably has the Mandalorian & Grogu banner on the top of it.

Most likely, that set is just depicting the gunfight those characters had in The Book of Boba Fett, but anything is possible. It is also important to remember that The Mandalorian & Grogu is tied to other Star Wars projects through the MandoVerse, and that one of those titles is Ahsoka.

Since Ahsoka Season 2 will feature a lot of characters from Star Wars Rebels, it is possible that Zeb's inclusion in The Mandalorian & Grogu could bridge the gap between The Mandalorian and Ahsoka, and that, by the end of the upcoming film, Din Djarin could be introduced to some of the Ghost crew.