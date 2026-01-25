Star Wars Unveils First-Ever Live-Action Zeb Movie Merch (Photos)

Star Wars officially pulled back the curtain on its first wave of merchandise tied to The Mandalorian and Grogu, set to hit theaters on May 22, 2026. The surprise reveal included a character longtime fans have clamored for, Zeb Orrelios. The fan-favorite Lasat from Star Wars: Rebels is getting his first-ever movie-era merch, and Lucasfilm is rolling him out in one of the most unexpected ways possible.

That reveal came during the London Toy Fair, where a new lineup of Mr. Potato Head sets debuted, each themed around characters set to appear in the upcoming Star Wars film. While Din Djarin and Grogu were always going to be a given, Zeb’s inclusion signals just how important he is to the film’s plot.

Instagram

The toy line was first spotted via an Instagram post circulating during the London Toy Fair, showcasing five distinct Mr. Potato Head sets modeled after characters from The Mandalorian and Grogu. Each kit includes swappable accessories designed to transform the iconic toy into quirky versions of the characters. The full lineup includes:

Zeb Orrelios

Din Djarin

Grogu

Rotta the Hutt

A Stormtrooper

While novelty Star Wars toys are nothing new, this particular wave is notable for how deliberately it mirrors the film’s character roster, especially with Zeb’s inclusion alongside franchise heavyweights like Din Djarin and Grogu.

Why Zeb Orrelios’ First Movie Merch Is a Big Deal

Star Wars; Instagram

Zeb Orrelios made his debut in Star Wars: Rebels, where he served as a core member of the Ghost crew. Voiced by Steve Blum, Zeb quickly became a fan favorite thanks to his gruff humor, tragic backstory, and gradual evolution across the series’ four seasons.

Despite his popularity, Zeb remained almost entirely absent from mainstream Star Wars media and merchandising. That changed when he made his live-action debut in The Mandalorian Season 3, sparking speculation about a larger role in Star Wars' future.

This Mr. Potato Head set marks the first time Zeb has been directly tied to movie-era merchandise, strongly suggesting that The Mandalorian and Grogu won’t treat him as a blink-and-you-miss-it cameo.

Other Din Djarin & Grogu Toy Sets Revealed

Instagram

Unsurprisingly, Din Djarin and Grogu also headline the lineup. Din’s set shows a Mr. Potato Head wearing a silver suit approximating his signature Beskar armor, while Grogu’s offers oversized ears and the infant’s signature beige tunic.

Rotta the Hutt, Jabba the Hutt’s son, is arguably the most unexpected inclusion outside of Zeb. Previously seen in Star Wars: The Clone Wars, an adult Rotta is set to return in The Mandalorian and Grogu, with Emmy winner Jeremy Allen White providing his voice. His inclusion here suggests that Lucasfilm wants audiences to be familiar with him before the film hits theaters.

The Stormtrooper, meanwhile, serves as the evergreen villain option. While generic on the surface, Stormtrooper merch could align with new armor designs, something the film could be hinting at ahead of time.

Though the toy reveal offers hints at Star Wars’ first big-screen effort since 2019, it also reminds fans to expect the unexpected. More merch, including toys and other collectibles, will likely be revealed in the coming months, and if these Mr. Potato Head sets are any indication, they may be every bit as fun and quirky.