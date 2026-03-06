The Internet Is Apologizing to Ryan Reynolds After Watching HBO’s Lanterns Trailer

The marketing campaign for HBO's Lanterns isn't off to a hot start. After teasing a trailer, the studio was forced to release it after accidentally dropping it early. The snafu wouldn't have been a major issue if the new look at the series received rave reviews. Unfortunately, it's taken a bit of a beating online, pushing fans to the point that they're ready to forgive former Green Lantern Ryan Reynolds for his transgressions.

From the beginning, DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn and his collaborators said that Lanterns, which premieres in August 2026, will be a True Detective-esque series that sees John Stewart and Hal Jordan investigate a murder in small-town America. The trailer delivers that vibe in spades, so much so that a good chunk of the Internet is worried it's not comic-book-y enough.

The biggest gripe with the trailer is the suit that appears hung up in a closet. Rather than being the traditional green, brown dominates its color scheme, and that doesn't sit right with some. Several users on social media are concluding that they no longer feel as negatively about Reynolds' CGI suit from the much-maligned 2011 Green Lantern movie after seeing what Lanterns has to offer.

HBO

@Milkias2025 wasted no time voicing their opinion, questioning how "the Ryan Reynolds Green Lantern costume is better than the one we're getting?!"

"Ive seen cosplays for Green Lantern that look better than the suit we got. How is it that the Ryan Reynolds Green Lantern costume is better than the one we're getting?! What's crazy is that the DCU costumes so far have been pretty good and mostly faithful, but then we get this."

@viperlionn sang a similar tune, announcing to the world that they believe Reynolds' costume has been dethroned as the worst for a live-action Green Lantern.

Finally, @BobTheRatReborn made a bold claim, saying that it's time for the Green Lantern movie to get "revisionism" after 15 years of being a punchline.

Since Reynolds didn't miss a chance to take a shot at his Green Lantern costume in 2016's Deadpool, he probably isn't interested in playing revisionist history. However, his feelings aren't the only reason to stop going full Monday morning quarterback. After all, there's sure to be a simple explanation for why Lanterns' controversial costume looks the way it does.

Lanterns' Suits Are Sure To Tell a Story

HBO

When it's not pulling back the closet door, the Lanterns trailer is focusing on the dynamic between Jordan and Stewart. The former is holding onto his superhero career for dear life, and the latter is gunning for his partner's spot. While it remains to be seen why Jordan is so bitter, there's a chance that he's just over being the nice guy, having jumped through his fair share of hurdles during his time as a hero.

The brown suit may be a tease of how long Jordan has been a Lantern, as the Guardians could have had a simpler vision for the Corps back in the day. And even if it is the suit that Jordan prefers to wear, it's unlikely to be the same one that Stewart, who will be the DC Universe's main Green Lantern moving forward, will don.

Guy Gardner's costume in Superman reflected his corporate approach to crime-fighting, and Lanterns could be trying a similar angle with its titular heroes. All that to say, by the end of Lanterns, a comic-accurate costume is sure to reveal itself and put all the concerns to bed. Let's just hope that DC Studios leaves its CGI at home and allows its costume designers to work their magic once again.