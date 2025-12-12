2026's The Mandalorian Movie Celebrates Its 7 Main Characters on New Poster

Seven of the main characters in Star Wars' The Mandalorian and Grogu were spotlighted in new marketing. The upcoming sci-fi film takes the adventures of Mando and his young clanmate Grogu from Disney+ to the cinema screen for the first time. The Mandalorian & Grogu is Lucasfilm's replacement for The Mandalorian Season 4 and will continue the story of the iconic duo after their defeat of Moff Gideon.

As marketing for The Mandalorian & Grogu ramps up, fans are getting a better look at the intriguing new characters Mando and Grogu will encounter on their journey. Some of these characters were already highlighted in trailers for the latest Star Wars film, but their presence on a new cinema standee, shared by fans on X, suggests at least seven new characters will have significant roles to play.

X

The Mandalorian & Grogu will be released in theaters on May 22, 2026. The Star Wars film is directed by The Mandalorian creator Jon Favreau and stars Pedro Pascal, Sigourney Weaver, Jeremy Allen White, and more.

The Mandalorian & Grogu Marketing Highlights 7 Major Characters

Din Djarin

Lucasfilm

Having a Star Wars film led by Din Djarin's helmeted hero will break a Star Wars rule in 2026, but a The Mandalorian movie wouldn't be complete without Mando himself. After defeating Moff Gideon, putting the Darksaber to rest, and reckoning with his Mandalorian heritage, Din Djarin returned to his life of contract work in the Season 3 finale, which is where The Mandalorian & Grogu will pick up.

While exactly what plot Mando and Grogu will become embroiled in in the new Star Wars film is under wraps, it appears the New Republic will enlist the duo as they fight for a foothold in the aftermath of the fall of the Galactic Empire.

Grogu

Lucasfilm

After being rescued by Din Djarin from the clutches of the Empire in Season 1 of The Mandalorian, adorable young Grogu became the Mandalorian's family and the second member of his clan. After training with Luke Skywalker and Ahsoka Tano to hone his fledgling Jedi powers, Grogu has advanced significantly. However, he still has a lot to learn in The Mandalorian & Grogu.

Ward

Lucasfilm

One of the highest-profile new additions to The Mandalorian and Grogu is Sigourney Weaver's mysterious new character, Ward. All that's known about Ward is that she's a Colonel who leads the New Republic's Adelphi Rangers. In a seemingly similar role to that of Greef Karga in The Mandalorian, Ward will be responsible for overseeing Mando and Grogu's new mission in the film.

Zeb

Lucasfilm

With the New Republic playing a role in The Mandalorian and Grogu, that also opens the door for rebel fighter Zeb to make an appearance. After being left out of Ahsoka with his fellow Star Wars Rebels crewmates, The Mandalorian and Grogu will reveal what's going on with Zeb, the Lasat brute of the Ghost crew.

Seeing Zeb brought to life in live-action is an exciting prospect for Star Wars Rebels fans, and the 2026 Star Wars film may pave the way for a full Ghost crew reunion in the future.

Anzellans

Lucasfilm

Four of the Anzellans are highlighted in The Mandalorian and Grogu's cinema standee, suggesting the tiny aliens will be a significant part of the new film. Audiences were first introduced to Anzellans in Star Wars: Episode IX - The Rise of Skywalker, via the black market droidsmith Babu Frik.

Anzellans then popped up several times throughout The Mandalorian's run on Disney+, most notably when Din Djarin took the droid, IG-11, to be repaired by the small droidsmiths. They will be present again in The Mandalorian and Grogu, and trailers already revealed that Grogu will be partnered with his fellow small-scale aliens for several scenes.

Male Hutt Twin

Disney+

With Jabba the Hutt long fallen by the time The Mandalorian and Grogu takes place, two of the Hutt heirs have risen to his position, and fans will meet them again in the 2026 Star Wars film. The Hutt twins originally appeared in The Book of Boba Fett, where they went to war with Boba and the Pykes to lay claim to Jabba's empire on Tatooine.

Female Hutt Twin

Disney+

Similar to their cousin Jabba, the Hutt's are criminal overlords and live a life of luxury, as seen when they were carried on a litter through Mos Espa. After the Hutt twins decided to retreat from Tatooine to avoid starting a turf war, The Mandalorian and Grogu will reveal where they ended up. Another interesting interaction will be between the Hutt siblings and Rotta the Hutt, Jabba's son, voiced by Jeremy Allen White in the film, who shares several scenes with Din Djarin.