Superman 2025 Concept Art Reveals the Fortress of Solitude Almost Looked Quite Different

DC Studios revealed new looks at Superman's Fortress of Solitude, confirming that it almost looked different. The Fortress of Solitude is, of course, a staple of almost every adaptation of the Superman mythos, serving as the Man of Steel's secluded Arctic base, far from civilization. It also serves as a high-tech repository for Kryptonian heritage and advanced technology, including the high-tech sidekick robots featured in the DCU's Superman.

Concept artist Victor Martinez took to Instagram to post some of the early designs that he crafted for the Fortress of Solitude in Superman under director James Gunn and production designer Beth Mickle. Despite maintaining the same grand, crystalline aesthetic across early concept art and Superman's final cut, there is one major difference.

DC Studios

Instead of being contained to one icy structure, this alternate Fortress of Solitude encompassed two.

DC Studios

Placing this opening in the middle of the Fortress of Solitude would have opened the door to various unique shots, as shown in one gorgeous design featuring David Corenswet's Superman, with sunlight gazing upon him.

DC Studios

Ultimately, James Gunn and the Superman team landed on the version featured in the 2025 blockbuster, which resembles an expansive crystalline cone. That design makes a lot of sense, given the Fortress of Solitude's unique ability in the DCU to capture sunlight and heal the Man of Steel when he is gravely injured.

DC Studios

Martinez explained that the production designer's vision for the Fortress was inspired by a "water splash and natural crystal formations" with a color palette designed to "inspire awe and hope" in line with the DCU flick's larger themes:

"Beth [Mickle] had such an amazing vision for the Fortress - basing it off a water splash and natural crystal formations that are bursting out of the ground! She was also very focused on getting just right color palette to inspire awe and hope! I was honored that she had me work on bringing such an iconic design to the big screen!"

DC Studios

The Fortress of Solitude was more integral than ever in Superman as Nicholas Hoult's Lex Luthor, accompanied by Ultraman and The Engineer, broke into the Arctic base. From there, the villainous trio stole the damning message from Jor-El (a new look at Bradley Cooper in his Kryptonian DCU role was released recently).

DC Studios

Superman is streaming on HBO Max, with its sequel, Man of Tomorrow, confirmed to bring back six key cast members, including David Corenswet, Rachel Brosnahan, and Nicholas Hoult, upon its July 9, 2027, release.

What's Next for the DCU's Fortress of Solitude?

The Fortress of Solitude isn't just a hub for Superman himself but also Kryptonian heritage and, in many ways, the DCU's larger Super-Family as a whole. Fans will more than likely see the impressive Fortress set once again next year in Man of Tomorrow, but one has to wonder if it could return sooner.

Fans already saw Milly Alcock's Supergirl visit the Fortress to pick up Krypto in Superman, but it wouldn't be surprising if she returned there in her June 2026 blockbuster, especially with Superman himself expected to cameo.

That said, unlike Superman, DC Studios' Supergirl will be a space-faring epic akin to Guardians of the Galaxy, leaving Earth behind. If that rule sticks for its entire runtime, there is a chance that Superman instead ventures into space, meaning the Fortress wouldn't appear again until Man of Tomorrow.

One of the Fortress of Solitude's greatest functions in DC lore typically stems from the Jor-El AI hologram that gives the Man of Steel wisdom and other information. But, with the DCU's Jor-El seemingly not being quite as heroically-minded as usual, that concept likely won't be part of this adaptation.