LEGO produces hundreds of models, but this labrador retriever bust isn't one of them.

Based in Billund, Denmark, LEGO is one of the most successful toy companies in the industry. Kids and adults alike can't get enough of the multicolored plastic bricks and the endless creativity they represent (despite continually rising LEGO prices).

Fake LEGO Model Surfaces Online

Facebook

A new LEGO model is going viral online. The product is a bust of man's best friend, a labrador retriever. Unfortunately, this particular set has been barking up the wrong tree for collectors.

What's seen in the above image was created with generative AI (note the gibberish text on the box, a clear giveaway). Such a product cannot be purchased anywhere.

But that doesn't mean there aren't alternative, official LEGO items that could help fill that void.

LEGO

For starters, while certainly not steeped in realism like the AI set, this set, which LEGO calls "Adorable Dogs," lives up to its name. Priced at $29.99 for 475 pieces, three cute brick-built pooches are included in set #31137, along with a leash, a food dish, and toys.

LEGO isn't currently offering any other models based on dogs, but foxes, also classified as canines, are the next best thing.

LEGO

The Forest Animals: Red Fox model (31154) retails for $49.99 and includes 667 pieces. The fox has some light articulation, so it can be displayed in multiple poses. This set can also be used to build some woodland shrubbery.

LEGO

LEGO's Tuxedo Cat (21349) resulted from a fan-driven and supported LEGO Ideas campaign. This nicely put-together feline comprises 1,710 individual pieces and costs $99.99. Swappable eyes and an alternate mouthpiece are also included.

LEGO

Lastly, someone who can't wait to be king. The Young Simba LEGO model is based on the hit 1994 animated film The Lion King (43247). Constructed from a total of 1,445 pieces, the future ruler of Pride Rock can be brought home for $129.99.

Could LEGO Make More Sets Featuring Dogs?

Dogs are called man's best friend for a reason. They're loyal companions and good pals to their owners and can often save lives under certain circumstances. So, it likely wouldn't take much prodding for LEGO to make more dog models.

LEGO produces a notable void of dogs. This lack of canines has likely led many LEGO fans to take matters into their own hands and build their own.

LEGO has a thriving community of enthusiasts who are passionate about what are dubbed MOCs, or "My Own Creations." Whenever the real deal falls short, or the company doesn't release a much-desired object or character, fans will often create models using their imagination.

As such, there are multitudes of instructions available online, free or paid, that enable even casual LEGO collectors to gather the needed bricks and build entirely new sets. That's the power of LEGO!

So, if LEGO does not put out any other dog models for the foreseeable future, there are plenty of other options.

LEGO has many original and licensed products slated for release in 2025, including at least 15 LEGO Star Wars models.