The Legend of Zelda Debuts New Slogan Ahead of 2027 Movie

All eyes are on the Legend of Zelda franchise as it paves the way to its 2027 movie. Nintendo's beloved series of video game adventures is set to hit the big screen for the first time next May. The upcoming film from Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes director Wes Ball will tell the tale of the hero of time Link as he is thrust into a world-saving conflict against the terrifying Ganondorf.

In the lead-up to the new movie, Nintendo is pulling out all the stops. This includes a new partnership with fan-favorite toy brand LEGO for the first LEGO sets from the Legend of Zelda franchise. It has also meant the iconic video game series is ready for something of a rebrand.

The Legend of Zelda franchise has dropped a new slogan as part of its exciting LEGO collaboration. The phrase "Build the legend" ends a new trailer for Zelda's upcoming "Ocarina of Time Final Battle" set. This seems to be a new bit of brand identity for the franchise and could point to where it's heading in its movie promotional push.

LEGO

The LEGO Group added to this slogan, following up the trailer with a post that answers the question of who could read the series' iconic Triforce, "The one who can build, wisdom, courage, and power!"

Yes, these bits of marketing copy are appropriately LEGO-themed; they could also work as perfect taglines for the 2027 Legend of Zelda film.

The Legend of Zelda movie is in active production in New Zealand. The new movie stars Benjamin Evan Ainsworth as its central hero, Link, and Bo Bragason as the titular Princess Zelda. The epic fantasy adventure follows a young boy plucked from his humble home and set on a path to save the kingdom of Hyrule from a great evil.

The Legend of Zelda movie opens in theaters on May 7, 2027, marking the third film in Nintendo's ongoing big-screen efforts (after the first two Super Mario movies).

The Legend of Zelda Movie's Marketing Plan

Nintendo

It is still just over a year before The Legend of Zelda movie slices its way into theaters, but that has not stopped fans from wondering when the upcoming film will start its marketing push.

Of course, this LEGO collaboration has nothing to do with the movie itself, but it is helping raise awareness of the brand ahead of its theatrical debut.

Filming on The Legend of Zelda started in November 2025, meaning production will likley continue for several months still. From there, it will be open season for when fans will hear more about the new movie. The most likley next beat the project will hit is more casting.

To this point, only two Zelda and Link have been officially cast. Fans spotted Severance star Dichen Lachman in leaked set photos from the film, where she appears to be playing Impa, the protector of the Hylian royal bloodline. One can assume her official casting announcement is coming soon.

In addition to Lachlan's casting, the movie's central villain (likely series mainstay Ganondorf) will likely be announced in the not-too-distant future as well.

As for when fans may see actual footage from the movie, that is still a long way off. 2026 is technically the 40th anniversary of the Zelda franchise, so it would not be all that surprising if a first teaser is released before the end of the year, but with production ongoing, that is probably still months away.