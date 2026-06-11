Star Wars Ignites Darth Revan's Live-Action Debut Hopes With Official New Photo

The legendary Darth Revan recently showed up on an official piece of marketing for Star Wars, which has made fans double down on their pleas for Lucasfilm to feature him in canon on-screen projects like a movie or a TV show. Darth Revan is undoubtedly one of the most popular Star Wars characters of this century, as he was introduced in a 2003 video game called Knights of the Old Republic. When Disney acquired Lucasfilm from George Lucas, it made it clear that Knights of the Old Republic was not canon, so fans of the game have continuously asked Disney and Lucasfilm to create a canon project set in the Old Republic that centers around Revan. So far, those wishes haven't been granted.

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Star Wars recently shared an official marketing graphic for May 4 (Star Wars Day) via X that specifically included different characters from some of the biggest Star Wars video games. For example, characters like Cal Kestis, who is featured in the canon Jedi games, were on there, as well as faces such as Darth Vader and Maul.

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However, Darth Revan, with his red Mandalorian mask, cloak, and red lightsaber, was also featured on the poster alongside those canon characters.

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The design for Revan on the poster perfectly matches the official design Star Wars has used for him in recent years. As mentioned, this includes his helmet and cloak, as well as two lightsabers, with one being red and the other purple. Revan had this design in the original Knights of the Old Republic game, but since that game came out so long ago, the graphics weren't as sharp, so in recent years, Star Wars has released official images with an updated design that is much clearer to see.

Revan's place on the May 4 poster has sparked more theories that Star Wars could be planning on bringing him and other Old Republic characters and stories into live action. Lucasfilm has a lot of projects on its future slate, and none have been announced as Old Republic stories yet, but nearly everyone agrees that a movie trilogy or a Disney+ series about the Old Republic would do wonders for the Star Wars brand and could easily become the canvas for the next 10+ years of Star Wars storytelling.

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Revan's popularity has only increased over the past few years, and Star Wars has even included him in certain non-canon projects. For example, he was a character in the recently released LEGO Star Wars special on Disney+ titled Rebuild the Galaxy - Pieces of the Past. He was also featured in a small teaser for a remake of the original Knights of the Old Republic game that may never happen, as it was announced years ago with no news that it has moved forward at all.

It is also worth noting that Revan was officially brought into canon in the sequel trilogy, as one of the legions of Final Order troopers under Palpatine's control was called the Revan Legion.

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Due to all of this, and the fact that Star Wars seems interested in Revan, just like fans are, many have speculated that an announcement will come at any time that there will be some kind of Old Republic project in development. Now that Revan was put on a poster alongside major Star Wars characters like Vader, Maul, and Luke Skywalker, those hopes are more alive than ever.

It is also important to mention that Revan wasn't the only Old Republic character on that May 4 poster. He was definitely the biggest (literally) face on that side of the image, but the entire left one-third of the poster was made up of characters from the Old Republic video games.

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For example, at the top of the left side, the hooded Darth Malgus was also included. He comes from Star Wars: The Old Republic, another video game set in that era, which fans think is particularly interesting, largely due to its cinematic trailers, some of which showcase Malgus.

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Another character from Star Wars: The Old Republic, named Lana Beniko, was also featured on the poster. She was a Sith Lord who eventually formed an alliance with the Jedi Order to go against the Revanites, but it is extremely notable that she also made the May 4 poster.

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Bastila Shan, yet another extremely popular Old Republic character, also made an appearance on the poster. Bastila was a Jedi Master who directly opposed Revan and Malak during the Old Republic, but she succumbed to the Dark Side for a brief time after being tortured by Malak.

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The poster also featured Jolee Bindo, a grey Jedi whose wife and apprentice fell to the Dark Side. Jolee played a major role in Knights of the Old Republic, just like Revan and Bastila.

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Senya Tirall also made an appearance on the poster. She was an important character in Star Wars: The Old Republic.

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The May 4 poster also featured an assassin droid from the Old Republic era. Most likely, since the poster showcases major characters from that time period, this droid is HK-47, Revan's personal assassin droid, who was tasked with hunting down and killing Jedi.

Is Star Wars Bringing the Old Republic to Life?

The Old Republic is already an extremely fleshed-out era in Star Wars storytelling. Despite none of it being canon, there are still hundreds of characters and dozens of major stories that could be adapted into canon through movies or Disney+ shows.

Star Wars has already brought Legends characters into canon under Disney. Thrawn is, most likely, the biggest and best example of it happening, and he has become such a vital character to the storyline of the MandoVerse. Since Revan is already canon as a character, it seems like a no-brainer to faithfully adapt the Knights of the Old Republic plot into some kind of canon project.

It is interesting that Star Wars included so many Old Republic characters on that May 4 banner. It seems as though with each passing year, Disney and Lucasfilm are becoming more aware of the Old Republic and its potential, but so far, it hasn't led anywhere.

If Star Wars doesn't capitalize on the Old Republic in the coming years, many fans will look back and talk about how it was the biggest missed opportunity of all time. However, with how much Star Wars promotes those games, it is possible that it is thinking of the best way to give those stories to the fans.