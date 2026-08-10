Daredevil: Born Again Season 3's Time Jump Gets Confirmed By Vincent D'Onofrio

Daredevil: Born Again star Vincent D'Onofrio has confirmed how much time passes between Seasons 2 and 3 of the Marvel TV show. Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 ended in May, leaving fans on something of a cliffhanger after Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox) revealed his identity as Daredevil to the world and was sent to prison, and after Wilson Fisk (D'Onofrio) was ousted from his position as mayor and exiled. Season 3 of Daredevil: Born Again recently wrapped up production, and now it's been revealed how much of a time jump there is between seasons.

While on a panel at GalaxyCon in Raleigh in August, D'Onofrio confirmed that there's a six-month time jump in Daredevil: Born Again Season 3. "We pick up literally only six months after the second season ends," he said.

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The actor hinted it was a "brutal season" for all the actors with "a lot of action in Season 3." The Kingpin actor also declined to comment on his character's whereabouts in Season 3, but said "we get back together again," confirming Fisk's eventual return to New York City.

"There's a lot of action in season and it we picked up literally only six months after the second season ends. So, [Daredevil] went to prison, I got exiled somewhere. I'm not going to say where but I am and then, you know, because we can't help it we get back together again. But you know, it's a completely different feeling inside and out during the new iteration."

With Daredevil: Born Again's characters and events bleeding into the wider MCU, this naturally raises questions about where Season 3 will fit within the broader MCU timeline.

Daredevil: Born Again is a continuation of the street-level superhero universe that began on Netflix in 2015, with Charlie Cox, Vincent D'Onofrio, Wilson Bethel, and Deborah Ann Woll all reprising their roles. Season 1 was released in 2025, Season 2 in 2026, and Season 3 is set for 2027.

What Daredevil: Born Again's Time Jump Means For the MCU Timeline

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Season 1 of Daredevil: Born Again set up the show to begin after Charlie Cox's appearances in She-Hulk: Attorney at Law and Spider-Man: No Way Home. Season 2 was then confirmed to have picked up around six months after Season 1, with Mayor Fisk well into his tenure as mayor and Matt Murdock and Karen Page (Woll) months into their resistance effort.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day now plays an even greater role in the interconnectivity between Marvel's TV and movie worlds, with Jon Bernthal's Frank Castle appearing in the movie. A brief appearance by Sheila Rivera (Zabryna Guevara), who gives Spider-Man the key to the city in the movie, also dates the latest MCU flick after Daredevil: Born Again Season 2, as it shows Fisk is no longer the mayor.

However, Spider-Man: Brand New Day spans several years, making it difficult to pin down exactly when all of its events occur. Daredevil: Born Again Seasons 1 and 2 seem to have taken place during the four-year time period that Peter Parker was exclusively devoted to saving the city as Spider-Man, but implications with the inclusion of The Hand in Spider-Man: Brand New Day and how they're involved in Daredevil: Born Again's next season seem to suggest that Season 3 will take place shortly after the newest Spider-Man movie.

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Spider-Man: Brand New Day establishes that the Hand, a deadly ninja clan that was a frequent villain in Daredevil and The Defenders, has become a leaderless group in New York City, which places them under the supervision of the Department of Damage Control. This tracks, as the Hand's last leader, Elektra (Elodie Yung), was seemingly killed at the end of The Defenders. However, Daredevil: Born Again Season 3 will officially bring back Yung as the ex-Hand assassin, and she will cross paths with the group now that they've been re-established in Spider-Man: Brand New Day.

This means the six-month time jump has to overlap with Spider-Man: Brand New Day's present-day events, allowing Daredevil: Born Again Season 3 to pick up where it left off, with the Hand's characters after their involvement in Spider-Man's story.

This also makes it likely that Daredevil: Born Again Season 3 will take place before Avengers: Doomsday on the timeline, despite the series being scheduled to release after the film (Doomsday is set for December 18, and Daredevil: Born Again Season 3 is scheduled for 2027). It's unclear how the events of Avengers: Doomsday and its successor, Avengers: Secret Wars, will impact the MCU, so setting the new season before its release means the series won't have to address any of those plot points.