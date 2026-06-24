Daredevil Born Again Season 3 Theory Reveals Why Elektra Is Returning To The MCU

Tales of Elektra's demise were greatly exaggerated, as she's returning to the MCU at a very opportune time. Unlike most Marvel Studios projects, Daredevil: Born Again isn't afraid to venture off a soundstage and into the real world. Photos from the set of the Disney+ series have been making their way online for months, dropping nuggets of information that tease another exciting outing for the Man Without Fear.

Mike Colter, Krysten Ritter, and Finn Jones, who play Luke Cage, Jessica Jones, and Iron Fist, respectively, have all been spotted filming scenes, ensuring that Daredevil will have plenty of backup when the show starts airing in 2027. However, the titular hero doesn't have as strong a connection to them as he does Elektra, with whom he had a complicated relationship in Daredevil.

At the end of The Defenders, it appeared as if Matt Murdock had lost his beloved for good after a building fell on them both during the battle with the Hand. Matt survived the ordeal, though, which meant there was a chance that Elektra did as well. It's taken until Born Again Season 3 to solve that mystery. But the cat is now out of the bag and ready to do more damage around New York City.

Elektra actress Elodie Yung recently showed up in costume to film scenes for Born Again's next season (via Daredevil Shots). While it's not all that surprising to see the character in ninja garb, given her career choice, her outfit's color scheme is notable. Her new costume features red and black, similar to Daredevil's Season 2 look and her older ones.

The new fit could be her way of showing Matt love, since he isn't around to protect his home. Of course, at the end of Born Again Season 2, he went to prison for the crimes he committed as Daredevil, leaving Hell's Kitchen without its protector.

Marvel Comics

Rather than letting the Defenders get all the credit, Elektra might be ready to step into Matt's shoes and become Daredevil. She's walked that path in the comics books several times, even getting her own solo book called Daredevil: Woman Without Fear, where she set out to prove she was more than just a killer.

The MCU's version of the character may go on a similar journey. After all, she hurt many people while under the Hand's control and could be itching to right that wrong. But she's going to have some competition if she wants to don the horns because another member of Born Again's cast has a claim to the Daredevil title.

Elektra Will Have To Get In Line If She Wants To Become The MCU's Next Daredevil

Marvel Television

Despite clearly having the makings of a great hero, Elektra comes with her fair share of baggage. Danny Rand, on the other hand, always wants to do what's right. When he first met Matt, the two didn't get along. But they eventually grew to respect one another, to the point that Danny was devastated when be belived Matt was dead.

All these years later, Danny has the opportunity to follow in his comic book counterpart's footsteps and take over as Daredevil until Matt can get out of prison. A similar thing occurred during the Civil War storyline, with Iron Fist doing his buddy a solid by helping him keep his secret identity a secret.

The leg-up that the MCU's Iron Fist has in the competition is that he's more in need of a win than Elektra. His show didn't connect with audiences the way the others did, leading many to believe that the character should be replaced. Making him Daredevil could completely change the narrative. But maybe he should run the idea by Elektra first because she's one to hold a grudge.