Disney+ Locks In Ahsoka Season 2 Release Window

Disney+ updated its Ahsoka Season 2 page to cement its official release window. Ahsoka Season 1 ended its run on Disney+ in October 2023, leaving major cliffhangers that left Rosario Dawson's Ahsoka Tano and Natasha Liu Bordizzo's Sabine Wren stranded on the distant galaxy, Peridea, while Grand Admiral Thrawn returned to the main galaxy. Those unresolved storylines, centered on the Force, the Mortis Gods, and the rising Imperial threat, fueled intense fan demand for answers. Thankfully, Ahsoka Season 2 was officially confirmed under development by Dave Filoni in January 2024, sparking years of speculation about its Disney+ release date.

Disney+'s official listing for Ahsoka Season 2 now prominently displays, "Season 2 Coming in 2027," alongside the Season 1 details and synopsis, confirming that the show's sophomore run will premiere sometime next year.

Disney+

This matches the window first revealed by Lucasfilm and Disney in May 2026, when they announced an "early 2027" premiere for Ahsoka Season 2 on Disney+.

The news came during Disney's annual Upfront presentation, where series star Rosario Dawson took the stage, introduced an exclusive behind-the-scenes sizzle reel, and teased the new season, saying, "This season, the battles are bigger, and the stakes are higher."

The official Disney+ page update now solidifies that timing for fans who have waited since the October 2023 Season 1 finale. While Ahsoka Season 2 was initially slated for a late 2026 release, the shift to an early 2027 release window has been widely viewed as a strategic decision.

The extra time allows for extensive post-production and visual effects work to meet Lucasfilm's high standards, avoids overcrowding the already packed 2026 Disney+ slate, gives The Mandalorian and Grogu room to stand out once it hits the streamer, and positions the series as the first major live-action Star Wars television event of 2027, which is the franchise's 50th anniversary year.

Joining Rosario Dawson in Ahsoka Season 2 is an extensive lineup of returning Star Wars actors, headlined by Natasha Liu Bordizzo, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Eman Esfandi, Ivanna Sakhno, Lars Mikkelsen, and the highly anticipated comeback of Hayden Christensen as Anakin Skywalker. Rory McCann is taking over the role of Baylan Skoll following the death of Ray Stevenson.

Ahsoka Season 2 Achieves Important Production Milestone & The Story to Expect

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Principal photography for Ahsoka Season 2 began in late April 2025 and wrapped up in October 2025. The upcoming season is expected to consist of eight episodes, the same length as Season 1.

In May 2026, Lucasfilm boss Dave Filoni previously confirmed that they are actively working on Ahsoka Season 2 behind the scenes, pointing out that he has been "editing all the episodes at once" and "just deep in visual effects with the team:"

"Working on it! It's coming. It's come a long way. Obviously, I'm editing all the episodes at once right now and just deep in visual effects with the team. But I'm really proud of everyone an the work they put in. Lots of things to resolve and figure out, but that's normal. I'm excited for people to see it..."

In the same interview, Filoni also talked about Ahsoka Season 3, playing coy about the show's future but reassures fans that he knows where the story goes after Season 2, "and where it should tie up:"

"You never know. Everything works as planned, and I know where the story goes and where it should tie up. And so, I'm not really worried about that."

With filming leaning more toward practical locations and sets than in prior projects, which relied more heavily on The Volume, Ahsoka Season 2 is expected to deliver a richer, more grounded visual style.

Meanwhile, the story is set to expand in Ahsoka Season 2, with many moving parts. On Peridea, Ahsoka and Sabine are pursued by Shin Hati. Their path ties into the Mortis gods, Baylan Skoll's quest, and an eventual confrontation between Ahsoka and Baylan.

In the main galaxy, Thrawn leads Imperial remnants and Nighsister allies against the New Republic. It is also confirmed that a clash between Thrawn and Admiral Ackbar is bound to happen at some point in Ahsoka Season 2.

Ezra Bridger also has an expanded role as he reunites with fellow Ghost Crew members Hera, Chopper, and potentially Zeb. Anakin Skywalker's Force ghost guidance is set to appear more prominently than in Season 1.