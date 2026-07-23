Ahsoka Season 2 Has Been Delayed For A Good Reason

Fans have been waiting a long time for Season 2 of Ahsoka, but there's a clear reason for the long gap between seasons. Ahsoka Tano, played by Rosario Dawson, made her live-action debut in The Mandalorian in Season 2, before she was announced to lead her own self-titled show, which released its first season in 2023. The Disney+ show acted as a tie-in not only to The Mandalorian but also connected to the animated Clone Wars and Star Wars Rebels series. Ahsoka is one of the few live-action Star Wars shows to receive a second season, but fans are still waiting for it three years later.

Looking back at Ahsoka Season 2's production timeline, the series has faced several stalls and delays, meaning the turnaround is not as quick as some hoped. Following Ahsoka Season 1's October 2023 finale, it took three months for a second season to be officially greenlit, which happened in January 2024. It would then take over a year for Ahsoka Season 2 to go into production, and filming officially began in April 2025. Filming continued for the better part of 2025 and had reportedly wrapped by October.

Marketing still hasn't kicked in for Ahsoka Season 2 besides a brief appearance at Disney's Upfront in May, and fans have seen no public posters, teasers, footage, or anything indicating the series is coming any time soon. On top of all of that, the second season was recently delayed to 2027 after previously being slated for this year, meaning that it will be even longer before fans see the show again.

Although the release setback will certainly be disappointing to fans, the continued delay makes sense given everything else Star Wars and Disney+ have going on right now.

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Ahsoka Season 2 is arriving at somewhat of an inflection point for Lucasfilm, with its live-action prospects largely up in the air. The Mandalorian & Grogu brought the franchise back into theaters, but did so in a manner that failed to bring widespread critical and commercial success. Star Wars Starfighter is next up, but on the streaming side, the galaxy is looking rather bare.

Although animated offerings have been relatively consistent, such as the recently released Maul: Shadow Lord and the upcoming Ninth Jedi, Star Wars' live-action shows have all but dried up in recent years. There has also been little word on series being in active development, with the only major one confirmed currently being a series from father and son duo Nick and Carlton Cuse.

Given that it will therefore be some time before another show gets greenlit, pushed into production, and released, Ahsoka Season 2's 2027 premiere appears to be a way to mitigate the damage somewhat by ensuring that there is not as much of a wait until the Star Wars live-action series that succeeds it.

Another reason Ahsoka Season 2 will not debut as part of the 2026 slate is that Disney+ has already had so many other major projects on its slate. This year has already brought out marquee releases like Wonder Man, Daredevil: Born Again Season 2, and Maul - Shadow Lord, and there are several other already lined up for the coming months, like the remainder of X-Men '97 Season 2, VisionQuest, and Percy Jackson Season 3.

Disney itself likes to space out its major releases so they don't have to compete for audience attention, so leaving Ahsoka Season 2 until next year, after the other rival shows have thinned out, makes sense.

Will Ahsoka Season 2 Be Worth the Wait?

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Ahsoka Season 2 has now experienced the longest gap between MandoVerse chapter releases, so will it be worth the wait when it does eventually arrive?

Not too much is known about the plot or direction of the second season, although many familiar cast members are set to reprise their roles. Ahsoka Season 2 will bring particularly good news for Star Wars Rebels fans, as many of the show's core characters share scenes in the live-action sequel series. A full-blown reunion is even on the cards as Ahsoka Season 2 prepares to incorporate Zeb Orrelios following his role in The Mandalorian & Grogu.

On top of that, fans are eager to see the continuation of Ahsoka's story, which last saw the Jedi and her apprentice, Sabine Wren, stranded on Peridea following Grand Admiral Thrawn's escape. The new season is expected to bring back Hayden Christensen for more scenes as Anakin Skywalker, officially continuing the show's connections to past Star Wars installments and the current MandoVerse.

With no other live-action Star Wars series on the slate beyond Ahsoka Season 2, anticipation for the series is high, as it remains one of the few Lucasfilm projects continuing the interconnected narrative across the Star Wars franchise.