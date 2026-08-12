Hal Jordan's Green Lantern Gets His Own Trailer For DCU’s Lanterns

DC Studios is hyping up the DCU debut of Kyle Chandler as Hal Jordan in the upcoming Lanterns series. Following the appearance of Nathan Fillion's Guy Gardner in Superman, James Gunn's DC reboot is returning to the fundamentals by diving deeper into Green Lantern lore on the small screen. HBO's Lanterns shifts the spotlight to Hal Jordan as a seasoned Corps veteran, pairing him with Aaron Pierre's rookie John Stewart as the intergalactic cops investigate a mysterious murder in Rushville, Nebraska. Set to premiere this Sunday, August 16, Lanterns promises a character-driven exploration of both Hal and John as they navigate an expanding DCU.

Ahead of the show's arrival on HBO and HBO Max, DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn unveiled a special trailer focusing on Hal Jordan, showcasing the character's bravado and superpowers before his DCU debut.

The 15-second trailer opens with a vehicle's POV, then Hal Jordan (who seems furious) arrives on the scene and interrupts the unnamed character.

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A close-up shot of Hal's Green Lantern ring was then featured, highlighting the battle-hardened look of the famous DC hero.

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A voiceover then declared that "maintaining the peace" is part of the Green Lantern's job before footage of Hal using his constructs to defend himself against enemies is shown.

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Some more action shots of Hal are shown before the footage shows the character in his fully suited Green Lantern look for Lanterns.

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A striking close-up of Chandler as the DCU hero also takes center stage, further showcasing his commanding presence as Hal Jordan.

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Alongside the trailer, DC Studios also unveiled a new poster for Hal Jordan, confirming that Hal is Earth's first Green Lantern, similar to the comics.

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Watch the official Hal Jordan trailer below:

Joining Kyle Chandler and Aaron Pierre in Lanterns is a star-studded cast led by the returning Nathan Fillion as Guy Gardner, Ulrich Thomsen as Sinestro, Kelly Macdonald as Sheriff Kerry, Garret Dillahunt as William Macon, and Laura Linney in an undisclosed role.

Why Hal Jordan's Role In Lanterns Could Define His DCU Future

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Kyle Chandler's take on Hal Jordan arrives as far more than just another superhero introduction, mainly because his debut is the first substantial live-action foundation for one of DC's most iconic characters in James Gunn's rebooted DCU.

Given that Lanterns positions Hal as a grizzled veteran mentoring John Stewart, how this portrayal lands will likely shape whether Hal becomes a cornerstone of the DCU or remains a supporting player.

In a show that blends intergalactic lore with a high-stakes murder mystery on Earth, this version of Hal Jordan has the chance to redefine the character away from previous live-action misfires.

A compelling performance that balances mentorship, moral complexity, and heroism could elevate Chandler as one of the long-term faces of the Green Lantern Corps, opening doors to future Justice League crossovers and larger Chapter One: Gods and Monsters arcs set in the cosmos.

By establishing Hal as the authority who both challenges and guides the next generation, Lanterns can set up lasting interpersonal stakes that carry into films and potential Season 2 of the series. All in all, Lanterns is not merely introducing Hal; instead, this is the ultimate test for this version of the character that the entire rebooted universe will either build upon or quietly move past. Hopefully, the former outcome will prevail.