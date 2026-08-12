Star Wars Officially Reveals Its 5th Death Star-Like Super Weapon, The Kyber Crystal Cannon

Star Wars: Visions Presents - The Ninth Jedi introduced a powerful new superweapon that could rival the Death Star in terms of raw destructive potential. Star Wars has been defined as much by its superweapons as by lightsabers and the Force. These immense instruments of destruction, most notably the Death Star, embody the Dark Side's obsession with absolute power, turning fear into a weapon of galactic scale. Over decades of storytelling, both in canon and in alternate versions of the universe, Star Wars has raised the stakes with increasingly terrifying iterations of the same concept.

Star Wars: Visions Presents - The Ninth Jedi, a non-canon Star Wars project, continues the tradition by introducing a powerful new superweapon called the Kyber Cannon. This weapon, forged by Nawaam and his forces, is powered by a massive kyber crystal harvested from Hy Izlan and mounted aboard the warlord's flagship, the Fort Dominion. The Kyber Cannon's debut in The Ninth Jedi serves as the fifth superweapon in Star Wars lore, joining a list of superweapons that also harness kyber crystals to amplify energy into planet-destroying beams.

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In The Ninth Jedi, the Kyber Cannon is capable of destroying planets and creating a destructive blast that can tear the galaxy apart. What makes this weapon dangerous is that incomplete testing can cause catastrophic damage.

Nawaam wants master sabersmith Lah Zhima's help to stabilize the cannon and its volatile core so the cannon can come fully online, and Zhima's abduction kicks off Lah Kara's journey that began in Star Wars Visions Season 1.

The heroes, led by Ethan and Lah Kara, ultimately destroyed the Kyber Cannon in The Ninth Jedi Episode 8, physically shattering the giant Kyber crystal core before it could fully unleash its power.

Every Major Death Star-Inspired Super Weapon In Star Wars

Death Star

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Star Wars: A New Hope introduced the original Death Star as the Galactic Empire's ultimate weapon. As a moon-sized mobile battle station, its primary weapon was the Mk I Superlaser, a hypermatter reactor that can generate enormous energy and can destroy planets at full power.

A New Hope and Rogue One showcased the full might of the Death Star when it destroyed Jedha, Scarif, and Alderaan. Similar to the Kyber Cannon, the Death Star also relies on kyber crystals to focus destructive energy. The main difference is that the Kyber Cannon is portrayed as more volatile and potentially more extreme, whereas the Death Star is designed for controlled, repeatable planet-killing.

Death Star II

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Death Star II was built in the wake of the first station's destruction, and it was larger and significantly improved. Its superlaser featured better power regulation, improved targeting sensors, and a dramatically reduced recharge time.

Despite these upgrades, the station was still destroyed when the Endor shield generator was sabotaged, and Rebel Starfighters penetrated the incomplete structure to strike the reactor core.

By contrast, the Kyber Cannon leans into its raw and uncontrolled power. While the Death Star II's improved recharge rates and targeting precision are impressive, the Kyber Cannon's danger stems from its instability, as a partial activation risks widespread catastrophe in the galaxy.

Starkiller Base

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The Starkiller Base was the First Order's answer to the Death Stars from the original trilogy. It is an entire planet converted into a mobile superweapon. Far larger than the Death Star, the base drained energy from nearby stars, stored it using dark energy technology, and fired the resulting energy through hyperspace.

What made the Starkiller Base so deadly is the fact that a single shot could destroy an entire star system, as demonstrated when it annihilated the Hosnian system in Star Wars: The Force Awakens. The Starkiller Base represents the largest jump in scale among the traditional superweapons, mainly because it leans more on system-killing rather than planet-killing.

The Kyber Cannon's potential to literally tear galaxies apart places it in a similar or even higher tier of galactic destruction, yet it achieves this through a single massive sacred Kyber crystal embedded within its system.

Xyston-Class Star Destroyers (Final Order)

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In Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, the Sith Eternal's Final Order fielded a fleet of Xyston-class Star Destroyers, which are larger Variants of Imperial designs distinguished by red accents and a ventral axial superlaser. Each ship carried a planet-killing weapon powered by bled kyber crystals mined on Exegol.

The Xyston-class weapons democratized Death Star-level power across an entire fleet, prioritizing quantity and mobility over a single massive platform. The Kyber Cannon remains a high-risk device anchored by an ancient, almost mystical Force artifact weaponized by Nawaam, whereas the Xystons were mass-produced military hardware.