Star Wars’ New Anime Series, The Ninth Jedi, Changes Lightsaber Lore For The Better

Star Wars: Visions Presents – The Ninth Jedi confirmed a game-changing lightsaber rule change in its first trailer. The upcoming limited anime series under the Star Wars: Visions Presents banner continues the story of Lah Kara from The Ninth Jedi and The Ninth Jedi: Child of Hope as she trains in the ways of the Jedi on her journey to find her missing father. Star Wars kick-started marketing for the new anime with the release of its official trailer, and a standout element in the footage is tied to the lore surrounding lightsabers.

The official trailer for Star Wars: Visions Presents – The Ninth Jedi unveiled that the color of a lightsaber blade changes according to the wielder's alignment with and strength in the Force. This was clearly apparent at the 1:50 mark of the trailer when Kara's lightsaber turned red, which reflected her rage at that exact moment.

In an interview with Star Wars.com, Supervising Director Kenji Kamiyama confirmed that the lightsaber lore change in Star Wars: Visions Presents – The Ninth Jedi stemmed from a "delightful misconception."

Kamiyama admitted he assumed lightsabers automatically changed color when he first watched the original Skywalker Saga trilogy. While he was later made aware of his misconception, Kamiyama brought this compelling idea into his vision of Star Wars to make his stories unique from canon (it's worth noting that The Ninth Jedi is not canon to the main Star Wars stories).

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In the original short from Disney+, Kara's colorless blade ignites green as she taps into her Force potential during battle, a color usually associated with the Light Side and was used in Luke Skywalker's classic green lightsaber from the original trilogy. A red blade also shifts to green in the previous short, serving as a visual representation of the user's turn to the light.

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Interestingly, this concept from The Ninth Jedi shares clear conceptual DNA with the main Star Wars canon like kyber crystal bleeding and purification, but executes it in a much simpler way on-screen, which is actually for the better for lesser exposition.

In Star Wars lore, bleeding is a deliberate dark side ritual that prompts the user to pour their rage and hatred into a kyber crystal to corrupt it and turn red. This was apparent in The Acolyte when Osha transformed a blue lightsaber into red after learning the full truth about her mother's death and Master Sol's cover up.

Meanwhile, the opposite of bleeding is purification, its light-side counterpart. A Jedi can heal a corrupted kyber crystal by reversing the process through empathy, connection, and positive emotions, echoing what Ahsoka Tano did with the Sixth Brother's crystals.

Watch the official trailer for Star Wars: Visions Presents – The Ninth Jedi below:

Star Wars: Visions Presents – The Ninth Jedi, the next Star Wars show before Ahsoka Season 2, arrives on Disney+ on August 5.

Why This New Change in Lightsaber Lore Feels Better Than Canon

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Even though it is not canon, Star Wars’ new anime series, The Ninth Jedi, is rewriting lightsaber rules for the better, making it a standout entry in the galaxy far, far away.

The fact that the color-changing mechanic happens in the moment allows for great storytelling opportunities, indicating growing power or major risks with the user actively turning to the Dark Side. The Visions approach allows for more accessible visual cue, letting the color shifts speak for the character's immediate development.

While the main Star Wars canon's use of bleeding and purification requires payoff due to the emotional weight and rarity of such instances that make them feel earned and consequential, what The Ninth Jedi does with its own lightsaber rules is arguably better for storytelling purposes.

By transforming the lightsaber colors of its user (whether a hero or a villain), it creates visually striking moments that serve character growth without requiring lengthy rituals. In essence, the shift itself tells the story, making it accessible to viewers.

The bleeding and purification moments in Star Wars are often reserved for high-stakes and memorable moments, but many would agree that they are too heavy if used frequently. The Ninth Jedi effectively swoops in and eliminates that limitation because it transforms lightsabers into active participants in the story, helping evolve the characters in a narrative perfectly aligned with growth and legacy in a distant future in the non-canon Skywalker Saga timeline.